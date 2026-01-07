Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Eunice Kiema was a tutor at the Kenya Medical Training College in Mwingi/FILE - KMTC

EDUCATION

How to Apply for KMTC Courses as KUCCPS Opens March 2026 Intake

Applicants can log into the KUCCPS online application portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke to select programmes based on eligibility and meeting minimum entry requirements.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened applications for placement to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake. The application period will run from January 7 to January 27.

The launch marks the start of the 2026 phased university and college student placement process, inviting qualified KCSE holders to apply for available KMTC Diploma and Certificate programmes across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Applicants can log into the KUCCPS online application portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke to select programmes based on eligibility and meeting minimum entry requirements.

For the March 2026 intake, 21,774 vacancies are available in 36 Diploma and Certificate programmes offered across 98 KMTC campuses nationwide. The upcoming September 2026 intake will be open to the 2025 KCSE examination cohort in later phases.

Notably, KMTC has revised the minimum requirement for the Certificate in Health Insurance Management programme, lowering the Biology/Biological Sciences requirement from D+ to D (plain). This adjustment is intended to expand access without compromising the quality of training, as professional bodies ensure compliance with national standards.

The programme prepares health workers to support the rollout of the Social Health Insurance, a core initiative under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, with training offered in Bondo, Chwele, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyamache, Nyeri, Rachuonyo, Rera, and Webuye campuses.

Students admitted into KMTC programmes are eligible for funding through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), provided they are placed via KUCCPS.

All applications must be submitted online, and physical KCSE certificates or result slips are not required, as the system verifies applicants’ qualifications digitally.

Dr. Wahome, KUCCPS CEO, warned against fake social media pages and cyber scams impersonating KUCCPS officials.

“We urge applicants to only use the official KUCCPS website and authorized Huduma Centres for guidance,” he said, adding that DCI has already arrested some culprits involved in impersonation schemes.

Students interested in medical training at private institutions are advised to confirm that the institutions are accredited by the Commission for University Education (CUE) or Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

KUCCPS offers guidance and support to ensure applicants meet proper standards.

For more details, programme listings, and application instructions, students should visit the official KUCCPS website: www.kuccps.ac.ke

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

How CBE is affecting education costs for Kenyan families

The former Kakamega County Education Board member highlighted that the burden of CBE has shifted heavily to households, both financially and academically.

27 minutes ago

Kenya

Nine Arrested in ID Fraud Case: Five NRB Officers, Two Foreigners Among Suspects

Two foreigners were also arrested: Mauris Havyarimana, a Burundian, and Victor Kamanda, a Rwandese.

41 minutes ago

Kenya

Oburu Oginga Holds Talks With Sifuna as ODM Moves to Resolve Internal Leadership Dispute

The two met at Oburu’s office in Nairobi, hours after a petition seeking the removal of Sifuna, sponsored by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, was...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Two Lionesses Spotted Outside Nairobi National Park in Kitengela as KWS Launches Relocation Operation

KWS confirmed that ranger teams were already on the ground managing the situation, with veterinary officers en route to safely dart, capture and relocate...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Sifuna Pays Tribute to Raila on Birthday, Urges Continuation of His Legacy

In a heartfelt statement, Sifuna reflected on nearly three months since Raila’s passing, describing the nation’s mourning as ongoing and profound.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Police Probe Daring Night Break-in at Mbita Police Headquarters

According to a police report, the break-in occurred at an unknown time during the night, despite the police compound being guarded around the clock...

2 hours ago

Top stories

KDF Troops Cleared for UN Peacekeeping Mission After Final Readiness Inspection

The visit marked the last phase of preparation before the contingent’s departure.Lt Gen Ketter’s inspection focused on assessing operational readiness, boosting troop morale, and...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Babu Owino Dismisses Claims He Has Quit Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 – Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Babu Owino has dismissed claims circulating online that he will not contest in the upcoming elections,...

2 hours ago