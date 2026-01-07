How to Apply for KMTC Courses as KUCCPS Opens March 2026 Intake

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened applications for placement to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) for the March 2026 intake. The application period will run from January 7 to January 27.

The launch marks the start of the 2026 phased university and college student placement process, inviting qualified KCSE holders to apply for available KMTC Diploma and Certificate programmes across the country.

Applicants can log into the KUCCPS online application portal at students.kuccps.ac.ke to select programmes based on eligibility and meeting minimum entry requirements.

For the March 2026 intake, 21,774 vacancies are available in 36 Diploma and Certificate programmes offered across 98 KMTC campuses nationwide. The upcoming September 2026 intake will be open to the 2025 KCSE examination cohort in later phases.

Notably, KMTC has revised the minimum requirement for the Certificate in Health Insurance Management programme, lowering the Biology/Biological Sciences requirement from D+ to D (plain). This adjustment is intended to expand access without compromising the quality of training, as professional bodies ensure compliance with national standards.

The programme prepares health workers to support the rollout of the Social Health Insurance, a core initiative under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, with training offered in Bondo, Chwele, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyamache, Nyeri, Rachuonyo, Rera, and Webuye campuses.

Students admitted into KMTC programmes are eligible for funding through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), provided they are placed via KUCCPS.

All applications must be submitted online, and physical KCSE certificates or result slips are not required, as the system verifies applicants’ qualifications digitally.

Dr. Wahome, KUCCPS CEO, warned against fake social media pages and cyber scams impersonating KUCCPS officials.

“We urge applicants to only use the official KUCCPS website and authorized Huduma Centres for guidance,” he said, adding that DCI has already arrested some culprits involved in impersonation schemes.

Students interested in medical training at private institutions are advised to confirm that the institutions are accredited by the Commission for University Education (CUE) or Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA).

KUCCPS offers guidance and support to ensure applicants meet proper standards.

For more details, programme listings, and application instructions, students should visit the official KUCCPS website: www.kuccps.ac.ke