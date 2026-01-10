Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Hospital Director Charged Over Sh2.5mn SHA Fraud

Omoto faces several charges, including obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, as well as falsification of health records under Section 48(5) of the Social Health Authority Act.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 — The Director of Zion Ahadi Hospital in Kakamega County, Josephat Ouma Omoto, has been charged at the Milimani Law Courts over an alleged Sh2.5 million fraud targeting the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Prosecutors told the court that Omoto orchestrated a fraudulent scheme designed to unlawfully siphon public funds by submitting fabricated medical claims and falsified health documents to the authority. The alleged offences resulted in the wrongful payment of Sh2.5 million from SHA.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Omoto faces several charges, including obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, as well as falsification of health records under Section 48(5) of the Social Health Authority Act.

He is also charged with acquiring and using proceeds of crime, an offence under Section 4(a) and (b) as read with Section 16(1) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA).

He denied all the charges when he appeared before the court. The magistrate ordered that he be remanded at Industrial Area Prison pending the determination of his bail application.

The case will be mentioned on Monday, January 12, 2026, when the court is expected to issue a ruling on bail.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said it remains steadfast in its crackdown on fraud targeting the Social Health Authority and other public institutions, warning that individuals involved in the theft of public funds will be relentlessly pursued and held accountable.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto Takes Part in UDA Grassroots Elections in His Uasin Gishu Backyard

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – President William Ruto on Saturday took part in the ongoing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots elections, casting his vote...

4 minutes ago

Kenya

NACADA Board Chair Mairori Gets Fresh Three-Year Term

NACADA described the reappointment as a strong endorsement of the Authority’s leadership and a clear signal of the government’s unwavering commitment to intensifying the...

21 minutes ago

World

KCSE season isn’t complete without a Khalwale celebration

As KCSE results were released, one familiar pattern returned. Boni Khalwale celebrated a child’s success again.

1 hour ago

EDUCATION

Gachagua demands an end to preferential treatment for marginalized areas

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua urges review of the national schools quota system, calling for merit-based placement and fairness for students from host regions who...

14 hours ago

World

DCI hunts Director in multi-million car import fraud

Detectives say clients paid tens of thousands of dollars for cars that were never delivered as the DCI moves in on a major import...

15 hours ago

EDUCATION

KCSE is ending and the pressure-filled era is finally over

For decades, KCSE decided who succeeded and who failed. Now, Kenya is closing that chapter and reshaping education around skills, talent and real life.

18 hours ago

Kenya

Govt aligned with court order on protest victims, appeal seeks clarity: Makau Mutua

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Protests and Riots confirmed that the President has implemented the court’s decision through Special Gazette...

19 hours ago

EDUCATION

Why KCSE D students may be better off than you think

359, 144 candidates scored D, D- and Es in the 2025 KCSE exams. For years that meant disappointment but not anymore.

20 hours ago