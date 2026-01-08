Hope for Northern White Rhino: Calf Expected by 2028 at Ol Pejeta Conservancy – China Daily

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – On the plains of Ol Pejeta Conservancy in central Kenya, about 200 kilometers northeast of Nairobi, Fatu and Najin, the last remaining northern white rhinos, stand as living symbols of a species on the brink of extinction.

With no male northern white rhinos left, the future of the species now rests entirely on scientific intervention.

Conservationists, reproductive biologists, and veterinarians from around the world are working tirelessly to use advanced reproductive technologies to give the species a fighting chance.

“The survival of northern white rhinos is no longer a matter of natural breeding,” said a senior conservancy official. “Our only hope is science, technology, and the dedication of a global team committed to conservation.”

Current efforts focus on in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and stem-cell technologies to produce viable embryos that could one day lead to the birth of a northern white rhino calf. Optimism is high, with experts hoping that a calf could be welcomed by 2028 if the current stage of interventions succeeds.

Ol Pejeta Conservancy, long a sanctuary for rhinos and other endangered species, has become a global hub for innovative conservation strategies.

The plight of Fatu and Najin underscores the urgent need for continued research, funding, and international collaboration to prevent the extinction of one of the planet’s most iconic animals.

“This is a race against time,” said a reproductive biologist working on the project. “Every effort we make today brings us closer to seeing a northern white rhino calf in the near future.”