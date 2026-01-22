High Court orders PSC to audit presidential advisor offices, abolish unlawful ones

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – The High Court has directed the Public Service Commission (PSC) to conduct a comprehensive 90-day audit of all offices established under the Executive Office of the President, with particular focus on offices of Advisors to the President created since August 2022.

The court ruling comes amid concerns that several offices may have been created without proper constitutional or legal backing.

The order specifically requires the PSC to verify whether these offices comply with Article 132(4)(a) of the Constitution, the Public Service Commission Act, and other relevant laws.

Where any office is found to have been established unlawfully or unconstitutionally, the PSC is mandated to initiate the process of abolishing such offices in accordance with the law.

In addition, the PSC is required to submit a progress report to the High Court within 120 days of the judgment, outlining the status of the audit and any actions taken to regularize or abolish non-compliant offices.

The High Court judgment is expected to set a precedent for greater scrutiny of government offices and could influence future appointments in the Executive Office of the President.