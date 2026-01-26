Guinness World Records Confirms Truphena Muthoni’s 3-Day Tree-Hugging Feat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Guinness World Records has officially ratified Kenyan environmental activist Truphena Muthoni’s extraordinary feat of hugging a tree continuously for 72 hours, setting a new world record for the longest marathon tree-hugging attempt.

The 22-year-old activist shattered her own previous record to reclaim the title, sending a powerful global message on environmental protection, endurance, and humanity’s connection to nature.

The record category has seen rapid progression in recent years. It was first established in 2024 by Faith Patricia Ariokot of Uganda, who set a time of 16 hours and 6 seconds. Later that year, Abdul Hakim Awal of Ghana extended it to 24 hours, 21 minutes and 4 seconds.

Truphena first took the title in February 2025 with a 48-hour effort before briefly losing it to Frederick Boakye of Ghana, who recorded 50 hours, 2 minutes and 28 seconds. Truphena’s latest 72-hour performance decisively reclaimed and redefined the record.

Speaking after the ratification, Truphena said her attempts were about more than breaking records.

“The first attempt was a statement — a way to reintroduce humanity to the Earth through a simple, intimate act,” she said. “The second attempt was a commitment. Climate action is not a one-off event, but a sustained responsibility.”

Truphena is the founder of the Hug the Earth initiative and an ambassador for the 15 Billion Trees Campaign. She said lessons learned from her first attempt helped her safely extend her endurance during the second challenge.

During her initial record attempt, she adopted dry fasting and intense physical training, which she later realized placed unnecessary strain on her body.

“It increased the risk of serious health complications,” she said, noting that for her second attempt she focused on hydration, calm preparation, and respecting her body’s limits.

That approach paid off. She said she experienced little physical fatigue during the 72 hours, with sleep deprivation proving the biggest challenge. Under Guinness World Records rules, she earned five minutes of rest for every hour completed, which she could choose to take intermittently or accumulate.

Beyond the physical feat, Truphena used the marathon to advocate for a gentler, values-driven approach to conservation.

“Healing the planet does not require violence, conflict, or fear. It can begin with care,” she said.

“Before we plant a million trees, we must nurture a million hearts that care.”

She dedicated the record to the protection of trees, the wisdom of Indigenous communities, and people living with disabilities — blindfolding herself after surpassing her previous 48-hour mark as a tribute.

With medical support on standby throughout the challenge, Truphena said the experience reinforced her belief that leadership does not always need to be loud.

“I see my record not as a personal victory, but as offering time back to the Earth — time for reflection, reconnection, and awakening collective responsibility,” she said.

Through her record-breaking embrace, Truphena Muthoni has turned stillness into a statement — one that continues to resonate far beyond the tree she held for three days.