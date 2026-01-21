Govt-World Bank Partnership Boosts ICT Uptake in Kenyan Schools

NYERI, Kenya, Jan 21 – A groundbreaking collaboration between the Government of Kenya and the World Bank (WB) is significantly enhancing the uptake of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills in educational institutions across the country.

During a visit to Nyamachaki Comprehensive School, a World Bank delegation met with Central Region Director of Education, Sabina Aroni, who highlighted the transformative impact of this joint initiative.

The program has led to the construction of additional classrooms, including those in Teachers Training Colleges, aimed at equipping learners with essential ICT skills necessary for the modern workforce.

Nyamachaki Comprehensive School is one of the beneficiaries, having secured funding for four new classrooms under the Kenya Primary Education Equity in Learning Program (KPEELP).

The World Bank has contributed approximately Sh4 million towards the project, while President Dr. William Ruto personally injected Sh10 million for the construction of eight classrooms in total.

Four classrooms will accommodate Grade 8 learners, with the remaining four serving Grade 9 students. The school currently hosts a student population of 2,280.

Aroni emphasized the critical role of ICT skills under the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC), stating, “These teacher training programs are designed to prepare educators to effectively impart ICT skills to learners, ensuring rapid dissemination of knowledge across the student population.”

The director further noted that the pace of ICT skills acquisition in public institutions had been hampered by insufficient infrastructure and lack of equipment. “We appreciate the World Bank’s intervention, which is helping bridge these gaps in our teacher training colleges,” she added.

The partnership also addresses socio-economic challenges faced by students through scholarship programs such as the Elimu Scholarship, which supports needy learners transitioning to Senior School.

World Bank Group Chief Administrative Officer, Wencai Zhang, highlighted the importance of encouraging more girls to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects to challenge gender stereotypes. “Having more female teachers in math and science will inspire girls to take interest in these subjects,” Zhang said.

Supporting this, World Bank Education Specialist Ruth Charo discussed ongoing efforts to motivate female students through teacher training conducted via African Centres of Excellence, encouraging girls to remain engaged in Chemistry, Physics, and other STEM fields through Senior School and beyond.

The delegation also visited Nyeri Governor Dr. Mutahi Kahiga as part of their regional engagements.

The World Bank currently oversees several development projects in Nyeri, including the Kenya Informal Settlements Improvement Project (KISIP), Kenya Devolution Support Program (KDSP), National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP), and Financing Locally Led Climate Action (FLLoCA).