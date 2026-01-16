Connect with us

One woman officer in every police station, CS Murkomen announced on Jan 16, 2025 in Mombasa.

Kenya

Govt rolls out ‘one woman officer per station’ rule

The government is rolling out a new policing rule that will see every police station staffed with at least one woman officer,

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – The government has announced plans to ensure every police station in Kenya has at least one woman officer, in a move aimed at improving the handling of gender-based violence (GBV) cases and rebuilding public trust in the police.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the policy is part of wider police reforms designed to make police stations safer and more welcoming, especially for women and girls reporting sexual and domestic violence.

Speaking in Mombasa after a high-level security and service delivery meeting with leaders from the six Coastal counties, Murkomen said many victims of GBV avoid police stations due to fear, stigma, or lack of confidence in how their cases will be handled.

“There must be a woman officer in every police station to help deal with gender issues and give confidence to women who want to report cases, particularly gender-based violence,” Murkomen said.

Murkomen said gender-sensitive policing is critical at a time when public confidence in law enforcement has been shaken by incidents of police brutality and misconduct.

