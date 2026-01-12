Connect with us

Govt Assures Smooth Start for First Cohort of Grade 10 Learners under CBE

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – The Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has confirmed that the first-ever Grade 10 learners under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system have begun reporting smoothly to senior schools across the country.

During a visit to several schools in Murang’a County, Ogamba described the reporting of Grade 10 learners as a historic milestone in Kenya’s education reforms, marking the official entry of the pioneer CBE cohort into senior school.

He commended parents and guardians for preparing learners for placement and reporting, while praising school heads and teachers for ensuring schools were ready as Term One of 2026 commenced.

“The Government has disbursed Sh44.2 billion in capitation for Primary, Junior, and Senior Schools ahead of reopening — an unprecedented move in over ten years — to ensure uninterrupted learning,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary warned school managers against misuse of public funds, stressing that no learner should be sent home over unauthorized levies.

He emphasized that any teacher violating this directive would be held personally responsible.

On Senior School financing, he confirmed that government capitation remains at Sh22,244 per learner per year and that approved boarding fees have not been increased. He clarified that the C1–C2 school clustering is purely administrative and does not affect fees charged to parents.

To support practical learning under CBE, the government will supply Grade 10 textbooks at a one-to-one ratio by the end of the month and plans to construct 1,600 laboratories nationwide in Senior Schools.

Additionally, the Cabinet Secretary directed school heads not to withhold KCSE certificates following the release of the 2025 results, noting that certificates are a legal right of every candidate.

He assured parents, learners, and stakeholders that the Government remains committed to ensuring schools are ready, safe, and conducive for learning as the CBE system enters the senior school level.

