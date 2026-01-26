Connect with us

GBV Technical Team Urges Treasury to Ring-Fence Sh50 Billion for Femicide Response

The team said sustained and predictable financing is critical to ensuring survivors of violence receive timely medical care, psycho-social counselling, legal aid, and protection services.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — The Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Technical Working Group has urged the National Treasury to ring-fence at least Sh50 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year to strengthen Kenya’s response to femicide and other forms of gender-based violence.

Presenting its report to President William Ruto at State House, the team said sustained and predictable financing is critical to ensuring survivors of violence receive timely medical care, psycho-social counselling, legal aid, and protection services.

The taskforce chairperson, Nancy Baraza, said the proposed allocation would support the establishment of a National GBV and Femicide Response Fund, designed to address gaps in emergency response, survivor recovery, and long-term prevention.

“Survivors require immediate medical attention, trauma counselling, legal support, and safe shelter. Without dedicated financing, interventions remain fragmented and ineffective,” Baraza said.

According to the report, the fund would finance emergency medical treatment, psycho-social counselling, legal assistance, court support, witness protection, shelters, rescue centres, temporary housing, and economic reintegration programmes for survivors.

The taskforce also recommended investment in one-stop GBV recovery centres across all 47 counties to ensure victims can access comprehensive services under one roof.

The technical team warned that uncoordinated funding by government agencies and development partners has weakened the impact of GBV interventions, calling for a centralised financing mechanism to improve accountability and effectiveness.

In addition to government funding, the proposed GBV Response Fund would draw support from the private sector and development partners.

The taskforce described GBV and femicide as a national crisis that demands urgent and coordinated action led from the highest levels of government. Citing data from the National Commission on Gender and Equality, the report noted that Kenya loses an estimated Sh46 billion annually due to GBV through healthcare costs, lost productivity, and social services.

President Ruto assured that the recommendations would be reviewed through appropriate government mechanisms, including the Cabinet and relevant ministries, to determine policy, legislative, and administrative action.

“Protecting life and dignity requires adequate resources. This is not optional; it is a constitutional obligation,” the President said.

