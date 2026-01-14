Gachagua Claims President Ruto Behind Demolition of Wamatangi’s Business

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that the demolition of business premises linked to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi was politically orchestrated over his rising popularity and the growing influence of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

In a lengthy statement on his social media account, Gachagua claimed that the MPs met President William Ruto on the evening of Monday, January 12, 2026, at Sagana State Lodge, where they expressed concern over Governor Wamatangi’s

According to the former DP, the lawmakers demanded punitive action against the governor as a condition for their continued political support for the President.

“They demanded that Governor Wamatangi be cut to size, beginning with the demolition of his business premises on Aerodrome Road in Nairobi, followed by criminal charges through the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on alleged economic crimes,” Gachagua said.

He further claimed that the MPs also demanded stronger police action to disrupt DCP meetings in Kiambu and across the Mt Kenya region, alleging that plainclothes police officers were to work alongside state-sponsored goons to prevent the party’s political activities.

Gachagua alleged that although the President was initially reluctant, citing the political risks of such actions so close to the next election, he eventually gave in to pressure and instructed the Interior Cabinet Secretary to act.

He claimed that the demolition, which he said also destroyed vehicles belonging to customers, was carried out overnight under heavy police supervision.

“Governor Wamatangi’s business premises, including customers’ vehicles, were destroyed in the middle of the night in a brutal operation supervised by hundreds of police officers,” Gachagua alleged.

The former DP also claimed that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) were preparing possible charges against the governor, and that a special police unit was being formed to block DCP meetings in the region.

“These measures are an exercise in futility. The mountain has already made a decision,” Gachagua said.

The Former DP accused the government of persecuting leaders from the Mt Kenya region and warning that such actions would only harden political opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He urged Kenyans not to be intimidated by what he described as political repression and appealed to residents of Kiambu to support their governor.

“For Governor Wamatangi, my brother, take heart, remain focused and continue serving the people of Kiambu County. I stand with you every step of the way,” he said.

Wamatangi has said he will remain non-political and stay away from political confrontations until March 2027, insisting he wants to focus solely on development despite what he described as intimidation following the demolition of his carwash business in Nairobi.

Speaking on Wednesday after visiting the demolished site, Wamatangi said he had deliberately chosen to avoid political battles in order to concentrate on delivering services to the people of Kiambu.

“I have made a decision that I’m going to work for the people of Kiambu without a single word of politics until March 2027. But that does not mean I will not run for governor,” he said.

The Governor described the demolition as “an act of cowardice,” alleging that some individuals were using government offices and state machinery to intimidate and silence him.

“Stop using government offices to ruin me. Stop using state offices to destroy my property and intimidate me. This is an act of cowardice,” he said.

Wamatangi said he considers himself a development-focused leader rather than a politician and claimed the incident was intended to derail his agenda.

“I am non-political and a development person. This is meant to silence me and remove me from my development agenda so that I can become like everyone else,” he added.

He maintained that he remains confident of retaining his seat in 2027, saying Kiambu residents would judge him on performance.

“I will be the Governor of Kiambu, God willing, because the people of Kiambu have decided that, because of the work we are doing, they will give us this seat back,” he said, adding in Swahili: “Tutahakikisha kazi ndiyo itaongea. Mikono hamtatukata.”

The Governor claimed threats on his life citing raids on his home terming repeated incidents worrying.

“Yesterday I said that since they are destroying, I would not come because you never know who the bullets are targeted at,” he said.

He also claimed that no notice was served before the demolition, despite court orders he says were issued after a previous attempt to bring down his property.

“We have court orders that were signed when they first destroyed my property. Yesterday they came here with tear gas and live bullets,” Wamatangi said.