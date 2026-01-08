Gachagua accuses police of backing goons ahead of Nyeri meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday accused the police of allowing armed goons to harass residents in Nyeri Town ahead of his planned political meeting.

In a message directed at the Inspector General of Police, Gachagua questioned why officers were allegedly escorting groups armed with crude weapons in the streets, despite President William Ruto having publicly ordered police not to allow gangs to terrorise Kenyans.

“Bwana IG, I thought the President gave you instructions in public that goons should not be allowed to terrorize Kenyans anywhere in Kenya. Why are your officers escorting goons armed with crude weapons in the streets of Nyeri Town harassing residents ahead of my meeting this afternoon?” Gachagua said in a post on X.

Bwana IG,



I thought the President gave you instructions in public that goons should not be allowed to terrorize the Kenyans anywhere in Kenya?



Why are your officers escorting goons armed with crude weapons in the streets of Nyeri Town harassing residents ahead of my meeting… pic.twitter.com/50Ob0mVdxi — Rigathi Gachagua (@rigathi) January 8, 2026

The incident comes as Gachagua intensifies his political push against President Ruto, his former boss, following their dramatic fallout.

Now the leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), Gachagua has openly declared his mission to ensure President Ruto serves only one term.

His Nyeri visit is part of a wider campaign targeting the Mt Kenya region, where Gachagua is seeking to consolidate support by portraying himself as a victim of state intimidation and betrayal by the Kenya Kwanza government.

Police had not issued an immediate response to the accusations by the time of publication.

The former deputy president has repeatedly accused the Ruto administration of using state machinery to silence critics, claims the government has previously denied.