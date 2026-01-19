Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Five Killed after Trailer Ploughs into Matatu in Gilgil

The Motorists Association of Kenya said the accident occurred at the Diatomite area in Gilgil along the busy highway.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Five people died on Monday afternoon after a trailer lost control and rammed into a matatu along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway.

The Motorists Association of Kenya said the accident occurred at the Diatomite area in Gilgil along the busy highway.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the association, several passengers were trapped inside the wreckage but were rescued by well-wishers who rushed to the scene before emergency responders arrived.

Authorities have urged road users to avoid the stretch to allow rescue operations to proceed smoothly and to ease traffic congestion.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Duale advances transition of police, prison personnel to State health insurance

Health CS Aden Duale convenes high-level meeting to transition police and prison personnel to state-run SHIF, enhancing access to quality healthcare under UHC.

16 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court hears manslaughter case over fatal BBL surgery that cost Sh693,000

A Nairobi woman died from complications following a Brazilian Butt Lift at Body by Design clinic. Court hears manslaughter case against clinic.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who sought Sh10mn bribe from road engineer out on bail

Nairobi court releases Seth Omosira Osumo on strict bail after allegedly impersonating Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and attempting to extort Sh10 million.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Lee urges Kenyans to embrace non-violence in MLK Day appeal

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui urges Kenyans to embrace unity and non-violence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking the global legacy of peace and...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Labour mobility, climate action key agenda in German FM visit to Nairobi

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul visits Kenya for bilateral talks with President Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi, focusing on trade, labour, and green growth.

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto assures youth of mentorship under NYOTA Project Programme

"We will accompany you so that we can know how to help you; if there are problems, we will help you fix them until...

4 hours ago

County News

DCI arrest ‘Kapenguria Six’ gang behind organised crime in Endebess

Six suspected members of the 'Kapenguria Six' gang have been arrested in Endebess, Trans-Nzoia, with weapons recovered. DCI investigations ongoing.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA investigates fatal shooting in Karatina involving police officer

IPOA investigates the fatal shooting of George Gathu Matheri in Karatina, Nyeri County. Police officer arrested; forensic probe underway.

4 hours ago