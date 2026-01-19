Five Killed after Trailer Ploughs into Matatu in Gilgil

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Five people died on Monday afternoon after a trailer lost control and rammed into a matatu along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway.

The Motorists Association of Kenya said the accident occurred at the Diatomite area in Gilgil along the busy highway.

According to the association, several passengers were trapped inside the wreckage but were rescued by well-wishers who rushed to the scene before emergency responders arrived.

Authorities have urged road users to avoid the stretch to allow rescue operations to proceed smoothly and to ease traffic congestion.