Finland Education Scholarship case resumes in Nakuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – The Sh1.1 billion Finland Education Scholarship programme trial resumed hearings as the Director of Public Prosecutions unveiled the 137th witness at the Nakuru Law Courts.

Prosecution Counsels presented further evidence against Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and his co-accused, Joshua Lelei and Meshack Rono, who are facing charges linked to the management of the Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education Trust Fund.

Prosecution told Court the trust fund was established to cater for overseas university fees under the Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education Programme, but was instead allegedly used as a conduit to unlawfully divert public resources.

The charges against the accused include conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code, stealing contrary to Section 268(1) as read with Section 275, abuse of office contrary to Section 101 as read with Section 102(a), and forgery contrary to Sections 345 and 347(ii) as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, all under the Penal Code, Cap 63 of the Laws of Kenya.

The latest witness, Domitilla Maiyo, a bank official, gave detailed testimony on a series of cheques allegedly signed by the accused persons, while explaining to the court standard banking procedures, how the transactions were processed and traced the movement of funds across various accounts under investigation.

Further, the accused produced documentary exhibits, including banking records, which Prosecution says link the disputed transactions to specific accounts associated with the trust fund.


The evidence, prosecutors told the court, is critical in demonstrating how public money earmarked for students was allegedly diverted through formal financial channels.


Hearing continues.

