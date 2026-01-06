Fear Grips Wasare Village as Hippo Attack Leaves Woman Critically Injured

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 6 – Residents of Wasare village in Nyakach Sub-county are living in fear following a series of deadly encounters with hippopotamuses straying from Lake Victoria, the latest attack leaving a 60-year-old woman fighting for her life.

The most recent incident occurred early Monday morning when a hippopotamus attacked Perez Bonde inside her compound as it made its way back to the lake after roaming the village overnight.

According to residents, the animal trampled on the woman, causing severe injuries, before retreating into the water after villagers raised an alarm.

A local resident, Calvins Okello, said the attack underscores the growing danger faced by communities living near the Lake Victoria basin, where hippos increasingly wander into human settlements in search of food.

“She was attacked inside her own compound as the hippo was heading back to the lake. She did not provoke it or cross its path. It trampled on her and left her for dead with broken bones,” Okello said.

Wasare village lies a few kilometres from Lake Victoria, an area where residents say human-wildlife encounters—particularly with hippos—have become more frequent in recent years. Locals report that the animals routinely leave the lake at night to graze on crops, destroying farms and endangering lives.

Okello said the community is now grappling with food insecurity after repeated farm invasions, adding that appeals to authorities have so far yielded little action.

“These hippos have destroyed our farms and made life unbearable. The Kenya Wildlife Service must step in urgently before more lives are lost,” he said.

Family members of the injured woman say they are overwhelmed by both the medical and financial burden. Her daughter, Everline Atieno, said her mother remains hospitalised, unable to walk and in constant pain as doctors work to stabilise her condition.

“She is in hospital, she cannot walk, and she is in a lot of pain. We are poor and cannot afford the medical bills. We are appealing to the government to help us,” Atieno said.

Residents say the attacks have disrupted daily life, with many villagers avoiding early morning and evening movements when hippos are most active. Parents have also expressed concern for children who walk long distances to school through areas frequently used by the animals.

Human-wildlife conflict remains a persistent challenge for communities living near Lake Victoria, with hippopotamuses considered among the most dangerous wild animals due to their size and unpredictable behaviour.

While the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has previously conducted sensitisation campaigns and patrols in parts of the lake basin, residents of Wasare village say more decisive and sustained action is needed.

They are now calling on KWS and the county government to deploy rapid response teams, reinforce barriers along known hippo routes, and consider compensation and humanitarian assistance for families affected by the attacks.