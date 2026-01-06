Connect with us

The European Union and Hungary have been at loggerheads for months

DIPLOMACY

European leaders reaffirm Greenland sovereignty, stress Arctic security

“Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” the statement said.

Published

OSLO, Jan. 6 — Leaders of seven European countries on Tuesday reaffirmed that Greenland “belongs to its people,” stressing that issues concerning Denmark and Greenland must be decided solely by Denmark and Greenland, according to a joint statement.

The statement, released by Denmark’s Prime Minister’s Office, was signed by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The leaders underscored that Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and is critical for international and transatlantic security. They noted that NATO has made clear the Arctic region is a priority and that European allies are increasing their presence there.

The statement noted that the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, is part of NATO, and said security in the Arctic must be achieved collectively with NATO allies, including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders.

Calling the United States an “essential partner,” the leaders also referred to the 1951 defence agreement between Denmark and the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a telephone interview on Sunday with The Atlantic that the United States “absolutely” needs Greenland. He also discussed the U.S. intervention in Venezuela.

Last month, Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the U.S. special envoy to Greenland, renewing diplomatic tension between Washington and the Danish Realm.

Since taking office in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in gaining control of Greenland, saying that he would not rule out using “military or economic coercion” to achieve that goal.

