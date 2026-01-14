EPRA announces Sh2 reduction in petrol prices in January review

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a reduction in fuel prices in its latest review.

The price of Super Petrol will decrease by KShs. 2.00 per litre, while Diesel and Kerosene prices will each drop by KShs. 1.00 per litre.

“In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Kshs.182.52, Kshs.170.47 and Kshs.153.78 effective midnight for the next 30 days,” read the EPRA statement.

The new prices take effect immediately and will remain in force for the next pricing cycle, in line with EPRA’s monthly fuel price review framework.

EPRA attributed the adjustments to prevailing trends in the international oil market and the stabilisation measures applied through the petroleum pricing mechanism.

‘The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 0.10% from US$592.84 per cubic metre in November 2025 to US$592.24 per cubic metre in December 2025; Diesel decreased by 4.20% from US$654,24 per cubic metre to US$626.75 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 8.92% from US$667.05 per cubic metre to US$607.55 per cubic metre over the same period,” the regulator said.