Kenya

EACC Summons NGAAF CEO Roy Sasaka Telewa Over Sh1bn Unexplained Wealth

Investigators are also examining procurement-related dealings linked to Telewa’s previous tenure at the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) Chief Executive Officer Roy Sasaka Telewa to record a statement over allegations of possession of unexplained wealth valued at approximately Sh1 billion.

The summons follows a search operation conducted on Thursday at Telewa’s residence and office as part of investigations into alleged corruption, procurement irregularities, and accumulation of unexplained assets.

According to the Commission, the suspected wealth was allegedly acquired between January 1, 2021, and January 8, 2026.

Investigators are also examining procurement-related dealings linked to Telewa’s previous tenure at the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC).

EACC said the investigations are centered on possible abuse of office and procurement malpractices during Telewa’s service in various public institutions.

Before his appointment at NGAAF, Telewa served as Chief Executive Officer, National Youth Council, Head of Procurement, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) and the Deputy Head of Procurement, Competition Authority of Kenya.

The Commission said the search operation led to the recovery of critical evidentiary material that will support ongoing inquiries.

Mr. Telewa was expected to appear at the EACC Integrity Centre to record a statement in aid of the investigations. EACC noted that the inquiry remains active and that no conclusions have yet been reached.

