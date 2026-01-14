Connect with us

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

DPP gets boost as Shakahola accused turns state witness

During proceedings before the Mombasa High Court, Justice Diana Kavedza ordered the separation of Ngala from the rest of the accused persons after he voluntarily indicated his intention to make a confession and assist the prosecution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has received a major boost in the ongoing Shakahola massacre trial after one of the accused persons expressed willingness to confess and cooperate with the prosecution.

The accused, Enos Amanya Ngala, also known as Hallelujah, is set to initiate plea negotiations that could see him enter into a plea bargain and testify as a state witness against the alleged mastermind, self-styled pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, and 29 other co-accused.

Ngala, the seventh accused in the murder trial, is jointly charged with Mackenzie and others with 191 counts of murdering children in what has become one of the country’s deadliest cult-related tragedies.

The prosecution team, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Joseph Kimanthi alongside Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina and Ngina Mutua, as well as Principal Prosecution Counsels Victor Owiti and Betty Rubia, welcomed the development, describing it as a significant step toward uncovering the truth behind the Shakahola killings.

The prosecution reiterated that the DPP remains open to entering plea bargain agreements with Ngala and any other accused persons willing to cooperate with the State, in strict compliance with the Plea-Bargaining Policy and the law.

Despite Ngala’s move, his wife Anne Anyoso and his younger brother David Amanya will continue to stand trial alongside the remaining accused persons.

Justice Kavedza directed that Ngala be escorted to the Chief Magistrate’s Court chambers for the appointment of a magistrate to formally record his confession. Advocate Kelvin Lisanza was appointed to represent and guide the accused through the process to ensure all legal safeguards are observed.

The court further ordered that Ngala’s daughter, who has already testified in the case, be present during the confession process and directed prison authorities to guarantee their safety.

Following the recording of the confession, the DPP will assess its substance and credibility before deciding whether to formally enter into a plea bargain agreement.

Meanwhile, the prosecution is set to call six additional witnesses, including Dominic Ngumah, who previously gave a harrowing account of losing his three children in the Shakahola massacre.

Mackenzie is also facing separate charges of radicalisation, manslaughter, and crimes against children. The prosecution has closed its case in the radicalisation and crimes against children matters, with rulings expected in the coming weeks. The manslaughter case remains ongoing, while the murder trial is nearing its conclusion.

