‘Never been a member!’: DCP disowns Koimburi following defection claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 — The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has dismissed claims by Juja MP George Koimburi that he has defected from the party, saying he has never been a member in the first place.

In a statement on Thursday, DCP Secretary-General Hezron Obaga said the party was surprised by Koimburi’s announcement, insisting that the legislator has never joined DCP or participated in any of its activities.

“Koimburi has never been a member of the party,” Obaga said, adding that although the MP had previously been an ally of the party leader, he had not appeared with him at any public event for more than six months.

The party also questioned Koimburi’s political loyalty, claiming it had received information suggesting he had been working with President William Ruto’s camp while publicly portraying himself as sympathetic to DCP.

DCP further revisited the controversy surrounding Koimburi’s alleged abduction in 2025, saying the party leader had defended him at the time, only to later learn that the incident had allegedly been staged to avoid arrest over land-related cases.

Direct ticket

According to the statement, Koimburi met the DCP party leader on Monday, January 12, 2026, at a private office in Nairobi, accompanied by Deputy National Chairperson Peter Mwathi.

During the meeting, Koimburi is said to have complained about the entry of his former election rival, Aloise Kinyanjui, into DCP, and was particularly upset that Kinyanjui had been allowed to address supporters at Kimbo junction in Juja on Sunday.

The MP allegedly demanded that Kinyanjui be removed from the party and that he be given a written guarantee of a direct ticket to contest the Juja parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

However, the party leader rejected the demands, telling Koimburi that DCP would conduct open, competitive and democratic party nominations for all seats.

“The party is democratic, and all candidates will be chosen through free and fair nominations,” the statement said, warning that issuing direct tickets would undermine the party’s growing support.

Koimburi also reportedly asked to be excused from appearing in public with the party leader for several months, citing personal legal challenges. The party leader agreed but advised him to prepare for party primaries scheduled for March next year.

Despite the disagreement, Koimburi requested and received a photo opportunity with the party leader, images that were later circulated online by his supporters.

DCP said it now wishes Koimburi well in “his party of choice” and looks forward to fielding its own candidate against him in the 2027 election.

The party also assured aspirants that its nominations will be free, fair and transparent, and will be conducted by the National Elections Board in accordance with the law.