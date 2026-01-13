Connect with us

DCI Charges Sh5bn Mau Narok Land Fraud Suspects

Josphat Munke Ole Mpoe and Joseph Kakore Ole Mpoe had claimed ownership of a 4,296-acre property, asserting it belonged to their late father, Kikenyi Ole Mpoe, based on a forged Title Grant.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Two brothers have been charged over the fraudulent acquisition of prime land valued at Sh5 billion in Mau Narok, Njoro Sub-County, but pleaded not guilty when they appeared before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Nakuru.

Following this, they were released on Sh2 million bond with surety of equal amount, or an alternative Sh1 million cash bail each.

Detectives from the Land Fraud Investigations Unit (LFIU) revealed that Josphat Munke Ole Mpoe and Joseph Kakore Ole Mpoe had claimed ownership of a 4,296-acre property, asserting it belonged to their late father, Kikenyi Ole Mpoe, based on a forged Title Grant.

Investigations uncovered that the brothers had previously served as farm managers on the land and had obtained Limited Grant Letters of Administration from the High Court in Nakuru on March 23, 2023, under false pretenses.

LFIU detectives confirmed the documents were fraudulent, exposing an elaborate scheme to unlawfully acquire the property.

Following the investigation, the case file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which directed that the brothers be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, forgery, forcible detainer, giving false information to a public servant and false swearing.

