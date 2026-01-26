Over 900 stolen phones recovered in Nairobi as DCI cracks mobile theft ring

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested two individuals linked to an inter-country mobile phone theft syndicate, recovering more than 900 stolen devices in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Detectives from Nairobi Central Sub-County, acting on intelligence, carried out a meticulously planned operation along Charles Rubia Street near the busy Buscar bus stage.

Officers intercepted two packages bound for Uganda, which contained approximately 900 stolen mobile phones.

The suspects, identified as Brian Yomasia and Stephen Okwachi Shisia, could not provide satisfactory explanations for possessing the phones.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the two suspects, who could not account for the mobile phones, are part of a larger syndicate involved in stealing devices from the public and mobile phone shops, then selling them in neighboring countries,” said the DCI.

The suspects were taken to Nairobi Central Police Station, where they are being processed ahead of arraignment.

This recovery follows a January 24 DCI operation in which over 150 stolen mobile phones were recovered, highlighting ongoing intelligence-led efforts to combat mobile phone theft across Kenya.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the public and called on citizens to report suspicious activities to help curb the growing menace.