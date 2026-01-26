Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Officers intercepted two packages bound for Uganda, which contained approximately 900 stolen mobile phones/DCI

County News

Over 900 stolen phones recovered in Nairobi as DCI cracks mobile theft ring

DCI arrests two suspects in Nairobi, recovers 900+ stolen mobile phones linked to cross-border theft syndicate, reinforcing intelligence-led crackdowns.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested two individuals linked to an inter-country mobile phone theft syndicate, recovering more than 900 stolen devices in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Detectives from Nairobi Central Sub-County, acting on intelligence, carried out a meticulously planned operation along Charles Rubia Street near the busy Buscar bus stage.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Officers intercepted two packages bound for Uganda, which contained approximately 900 stolen mobile phones.

The suspects, identified as Brian Yomasia and Stephen Okwachi Shisia, could not provide satisfactory explanations for possessing the phones.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the two suspects, who could not account for the mobile phones, are part of a larger syndicate involved in stealing devices from the public and mobile phone shops, then selling them in neighboring countries,” said the DCI.

The suspects were taken to Nairobi Central Police Station, where they are being processed ahead of arraignment.

This recovery follows a January 24 DCI operation in which over 150 stolen mobile phones were recovered, highlighting ongoing intelligence-led efforts to combat mobile phone theft across Kenya.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the public and called on citizens to report suspicious activities to help curb the growing menace.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NCCK blasts police over Church teargassing, demands immediate prosecutions

NCCK demands prosecutions after police disrupted a church service in Nyeri, saying teargassing worshippers violates the Constitution and must stop.

4 minutes ago

County News

2 arrested as police seize 110kg of elephant tusks in Namanga

DCI arrests two suspects and seizes elephant tusks worth Sh11 million in a sting operation in Namanga as one suspect escapes during the raid.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘A government of criminals’: Maraga blasts Ruto after Othaya church chaos

Maraga demanded that President Ruto publicly apologise and ensure accountability for the officers involved.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki raises suspicion over Othaya chaos as Gachagua claims assassination plot

Kindiki said violence, regardless of its source or motive, has no place in Kenya’s politics.

5 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Murkomen says probe into Othaya church violence underway as Gachagua alleges assassination plot

"I have noted with great concern the incident at Witima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County. Violence anywhere, and least of all in a...

19 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Kalonzo condemns Othaya Church Security Operation as Gachagua Claims Assassination attempt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has condemned a security operation at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya as a “grave...

20 hours ago

Headlines

ODM Must Field Own Presidential Candidate,’ Orengo insists

“We cannot enter negotiations where another party presents a presidential candidate while ODM has none. That would be a miracle. Let the decision of...

20 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Chaos at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya after police fire teargas and live bullets during Gachagua’s visit

“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK Church, Othaya. We are marooned in the church, being attacked with...

20 hours ago