NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Amin Pledges Tough Crackdown on Drug and Substance Abuse

Amin said drug and alcohol abuse pose a serious threat to national security, social stability, and economic development, particularly among young people.

Published

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed I. Amin, has reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to combating drug and substance abuse, warning that police officers or public officials found colluding with drug networks will face severe legal consequences.

Speaking while wrapping up a security assessment tour in Marsabit County, Amin said drug and alcohol abuse pose a serious threat to national security, social stability, and economic development, particularly among young people.

“The fight against drug and substance abuse cannot be won by law enforcement alone. It requires strong partnerships between the police and the community,” the DCI said, urging residents to share information that can help dismantle drug trafficking networks.

Mr. Amin echoed President William Ruto’s New Year’s Eve address, in which the Head of State declared drug and substance abuse a national emergency and called for coordinated action across government agencies and communities.

During the Marsabit tour, the DCI Director visited several police stations, assessed operational readiness, and held engagements with officers and local leaders. He commended officers on the ground for their dedication and resilience, while emphasizing the importance of professionalism, integrity, and public trust in the fight against crime.

He directed police commanders across the country to take decisive action against drug sellers, traffickers, and distributors, noting that enforcement efforts must target the entire supply chain.

Mr. Amin also revealed plans by the government to significantly strengthen the DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit through enhanced intelligence capabilities, modern investigative tools, and advanced forensic resources. He said the move is aimed at improving detection, disruption, and prosecution of drug-related crimes.

In a stern warning, the DCI stated that any law enforcement officers or public officials found shielding or enabling drug networks would be held fully accountable.

“No one is above the law. Any officer found complicit in drug trafficking will face the full force of the law,” he said.

The DCI’s remarks signal a renewed and uncompromising approach to tackling drug and substance abuse, with authorities calling for unity between security agencies and the public to protect communities and safeguard the country’s future.

