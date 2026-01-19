CS Mbadi Opens Kenya Pipeline Company IPO at NSE to Boost Capital Markets

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has officially launched the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Initial Public Offering (IPO) at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), marking a major milestone in the government’s push to deepen Kenya’s capital markets and expand public ownership of strategic national assets.

Speaking during the opening ceremony at the NSE, Mbadi said the listing of KPC is part of broader economic reforms aimed at strengthening local capital markets, improving corporate governance in state-owned enterprises, and giving Kenyans an opportunity to directly participate in the ownership of public assets.

“The Kenya Pipeline Company IPO is a critical step in unlocking value from public enterprises while empowering citizens to invest in the country’s strategic infrastructure,” Mbadi said.

The Cabinet Secretary noted that the move aligns with the government’s commitment to promote transparency, efficiency and accountability within state corporations, while also mobilising domestic capital to support national development.

According to Mbadi, listing KPC will enhance market liquidity, widen the investor base at the NSE and provide long-term funding to support the expansion and modernization of Kenya’s fuel transportation infrastructure.

The IPO is expected to attract strong interest from both retail and institutional investors, driven by KPC’s dominant role in the petroleum logistics sector and its stable revenue streams.

The company operates an extensive pipeline network that transports petroleum products across the country and into the wider East African region.

NSE officials welcomed the listing, saying it underscores renewed confidence in Kenya’s capital markets and signals the government’s intention to use the stock exchange as a platform for economic growth.

“This IPO reinforces the Nairobi Securities Exchange as a key engine for mobilizing capital and broadening wealth creation among Kenyans,” an NSE official said.

The offering also forms part of efforts to democratize investment opportunities by enabling ordinary citizens to acquire shares in previously state-held enterprises.

Market analysts say the KPC IPO could pave the way for additional listings of state-owned firms, helping to revitalize the bourse and attract new investors at a time when market activity has been subdued.

The IPO will remain open for subscription for a specified period, after which the shares will be listed and begin trading on the NSE.

With the launch of the KPC IPO, the government hopes to strengthen investor confidence, deepen financial inclusion and position Kenya’s capital markets as a regional hub for investment and growth.