Iconic Amboseli super tusker Craig, with tusks weighing over 90kgs, dies aged 54

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3 — Amboseli National Park and the global conservation community are mourning the death of Craig, one of Africa’s most celebrated super tuskers, who passed away early Saturday at the age of 54.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) described Craig as a “gentle giant and a living monument to Africa’s natural heritage,” noting that his death marks the loss of one of the last remaining elephants with immense tusks weighing more than 45 kilograms each.

Born in January 1972 to the legendary matriarch Cassandra of the CB family, Craig lived an extraordinary life, becoming a symbol of Amboseli and a global ambassador for elephant conservation.

Super tuskers are exceptionally rare, with only a handful remaining across Africa, making Craig’s longevity and prominence even more remarkable.

“Early this morning, Amboseli National Park, Kenya, and indeed the world lost a true icon,” KWS said on Saturday.

Calm temperament

Beyond his massive tusks, Craig was widely admired for his calm, dignified temperament.

Rangers, researchers, and visitors noted his unusually gentle nature, often standing patiently as tourists photographed him. His serene presence made him one of the most recognisable and documented elephants in the world.

Craig also played a critical role in the survival of his species, fathering several calves and ensuring the continuation of his powerful bloodline. Conservationists say his genetic legacy will live on across generations of Amboseli elephants.

In 2021, Craig was formally adopted by East African Breweries Limited (EABL) through the Tusker brand, reflecting his international appeal and iconic status.

KWS attributed Craig’s long life to decades of sustained conservation efforts, including continuous monitoring, anti-poaching operations, habitat protection, and strong collaboration with conservation partners and the local community.

“His long life and survival to such maturity were made possible through decades of dedicated protection by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), working in close collaboration with conservation partners and the local community,” the agency said.