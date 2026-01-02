Connect with us

The rubble left after a multi-storey building collapsed in Nairobi’s South C area on January 2, 2026.

County News

Collapsed South C building cited for violations thrice: City Hall

Nairobi City County says the South C building that collapsed had been cited several times in 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 — Nairobi City County has confirmed that the South C building that collapsed earlier Friday had been cited repeatedly by enforcement teams even as specialised Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) units remain on site searching for possible victims.

In a situation report issued Friday afternoon, City Hall said the building, cleared as 14-storey, had been subjected to enforcement action in May, July and December 2025 over multiple infractions, raising fresh questions over compliance and follow-through.

“It is worth noting that the site has been subject to enforcement action by the Nairobi City County Government on varying dates in May, July and December 2025 over a number of infractions.”

City Hall did not detail the violations.

It said preliminary assessments indicate the structure suffered a pancake collapse, with two people believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

Emergency operations are being supported by Nairobi City County, the Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, the National Youth Service and the Nairobi Fire Brigade.

County officials said a command centre has been established at the site, with debris removal proceeding alongside rescue efforts.

Engineers are also closely monitoring neighbouring buildings for signs of structural compromise following the collapse.

The disclosure has intensified scrutiny of Nairobi’s construction oversight regime, particularly the effectiveness of enforcement measures against developers previously flagged for non-compliance.

MCA blames negligence after building collapse in South C

Babu demands independent probe on South C building collapse

Investigations into the cause of the collapse are ongoing, with further updates expected as rescue operations and safety assessments continue.

County News

Pedestrian hit by debris from collapsed South C building stable in hospital

Police say a pedestrian injured by debris from a collapsed 16-storey building in South C, Nairobi, is stable as rescue teams search for possible...

2 hours ago

County News

Nairobi MP demands probe on South C building collapse citing failures

Babu Owino said the incident had exposed serious failures in oversight and enforcement, warning that alleged corruption within Nairobi City County was putting lives...

3 hours ago

County News

Cordon expanded around collapsed South C building amid fears over adjacent building

Authorities have widened the security cordon after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C, Nairobi, destabilising a neighbouring high-rise as rescue efforts continue.

3 hours ago

County News

Pedestrian injured in South C building collapse, search for missing guards on

A pedestrian was injured after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C, Nairobi. Police are searching for missing guards as investigations begin.

3 hours ago

County News

MCA Abbas Khalif blames City Hall failures for building collapse in South C

South C MCA Abass Khalif blames Nairobi City County negligence after a 16-storey building collapsed in South C.

4 hours ago

County News

South C building collapse: Sniffer dogs on site amid fears of trapped victims

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai subsequently claimed that at least two security guards and two Bolt drivers, along with their passengers,...

5 hours ago

County News

16-storey building under construction collapses in South C

Red Cross said the building collapsed in the early hours of Friday adding that a multi-agency team was on site.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyans usher in 2026 with prayers, fireworks and renewed hope

Kenyans ushered in 2026 with prayer services, fireworks and renewed optimism as President Ruto described the year as a watershed moment.

1 day ago