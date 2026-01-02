Collapsed South C building cited for violations thrice: City Hall

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 — Nairobi City County has confirmed that the South C building that collapsed earlier Friday had been cited repeatedly by enforcement teams even as specialised Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) units remain on site searching for possible victims.

In a situation report issued Friday afternoon, City Hall said the building, cleared as 14-storey, had been subjected to enforcement action in May, July and December 2025 over multiple infractions, raising fresh questions over compliance and follow-through.

“It is worth noting that the site has been subject to enforcement action by the Nairobi City County Government on varying dates in May, July and December 2025 over a number of infractions.”

City Hall did not detail the violations.

It said preliminary assessments indicate the structure suffered a pancake collapse, with two people believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

Emergency operations are being supported by Nairobi City County, the Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, the National Youth Service and the Nairobi Fire Brigade.

County officials said a command centre has been established at the site, with debris removal proceeding alongside rescue efforts.

Engineers are also closely monitoring neighbouring buildings for signs of structural compromise following the collapse.

The disclosure has intensified scrutiny of Nairobi’s construction oversight regime, particularly the effectiveness of enforcement measures against developers previously flagged for non-compliance.

Investigations into the cause of the collapse are ongoing, with further updates expected as rescue operations and safety assessments continue.