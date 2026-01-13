Chuka among 5 Law Schools operating with expired licences

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 — Chuka University’s Faculty of Law has yet to complete its licence renewal despite paying the required fees following the expiry of its mandate on December 10, 2025.

According to the Council of Legal Education (CLE), the university has initiated the renewal process and paid the fees but has not submitted the full documentation necessary for audit and inspection, leaving the application incomplete.

Chuka University is one of five law schools currently operating with expired or pending licences. Others are University of Nairobi (Parklands Campus), Moi University, Africa Nazarene University, and UMMA University.

“Chuka University made payment for renewal of its licence, but the institution has not submitted all necessary documents. The application remains under review,” the CLE stated on Tuesday.

The CLE noted that University of Nairobi’s School of Law, whose licence also expired on December 10, applied for renewal on December 14 and awaits audit.

Pending audits

Moi University School of Law is subject to inspection following its application.

UMMA University, whose licence expired on September 24, 2025, applied on September 18 and is scheduled for audit on January 20, while Africa Nazarene University filed its renewal application on November 17, 2025, and is pending audit and inspection.

CLE CEO Prof. Busalile Mwimali emphasized the importance of compliance under the Legal Education Act, which mandates the council to license, regulate, and accredit legal education programmes in Kenya.

“Institutions operating without valid CLE licences risk having their programmes declared unrecognised, which could jeopardize the professional prospects of enrolled students,” Mwimali warned.

Meanwhile, several law schools remain fully compliant, including Strathmore Law School, Mount Kenya University, Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Maseno University, South Eastern Kenya University, Riara Law School, Kenyatta University, Daystar University – Athi River Campus, University of Embu, Kisii University, and Mount Kenya University – Parklands Campus.