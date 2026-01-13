Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chuka University is one of five law schools currently operating with expired or pending licences/FILE/Chuka University

EDUCATION

Chuka among 5 Law Schools operating with expired licences

Chuka University and four other Kenyan law schools are operating with expired or pending CLE licence renewals.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 — Chuka University’s Faculty of Law has yet to complete its licence renewal despite paying the required fees following the expiry of its mandate on December 10, 2025.

According to the Council of Legal Education (CLE), the university has initiated the renewal process and paid the fees but has not submitted the full documentation necessary for audit and inspection, leaving the application incomplete.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chuka University is one of five law schools currently operating with expired or pending licences. Others are University of Nairobi (Parklands Campus), Moi University, Africa Nazarene University, and UMMA University.

“Chuka University made payment for renewal of its licence, but the institution has not submitted all necessary documents. The application remains under review,” the CLE stated on Tuesday.

The CLE noted that University of Nairobi’s School of Law, whose licence also expired on December 10, applied for renewal on December 14 and awaits audit.

Pending audits

Moi University School of Law is subject to inspection following its application.

UMMA University, whose licence expired on September 24, 2025, applied on September 18 and is scheduled for audit on January 20, while Africa Nazarene University filed its renewal application on November 17, 2025, and is pending audit and inspection.

CLE CEO Prof. Busalile Mwimali emphasized the importance of compliance under the Legal Education Act, which mandates the council to license, regulate, and accredit legal education programmes in Kenya.

“Institutions operating without valid CLE licences risk having their programmes declared unrecognised, which could jeopardize the professional prospects of enrolled students,” Mwimali warned.

Meanwhile, several law schools remain fully compliant, including Strathmore Law School, Mount Kenya University, Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Maseno University, South Eastern Kenya University, Riara Law School, Kenyatta University, Daystar University – Athi River Campus, University of Embu, Kisii University, and Mount Kenya University – Parklands Campus.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC clashes with DPP over move to drop forgery case against top UoN official

The prosecution said discussions between the parties were ongoing to resolve the outstanding issues and assured the court that the matter would be withdrawn...

October 14, 2025

Capital Health

KNH, UoN team completes facial reconstruction surgery for boy disfigured in bandit attack

The procedure, performed on Thursday, September 25, marks a global surgical first in craniofacial reconstruction.

September 26, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Police fire teargas to disperse UoN medical students protesting missing marks

The students gathered near the Central Police Station on University Way, expressing frustration over the delayed release of their marks.

September 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Presidential DigiTalent Program Training Launched at the University of Nairobi

The is the first in-person Huawei-sponsored PDTP training since the advent COVID-19 pandemic in the country in early 2020.

July 15, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

2 UoN students charged with defrauding Rwandese of Sh15mn

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Two University of Nairobi students have been charged with defrauding a Rwandese of Sh15 million. Jesus Godoua and Judith...

May 26, 2025

EDUCATION

Joel Kibe denies role in UoN appointments scandal, cites Tokyo trip

Through his legal team, Mwaniki Gachoka & Co. Advocates, Kibe has written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) asserting that he was in...

May 17, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

UoN Council Chair faces abuse of office following EACC arrest

The move comes in the wake of a brewing leadership crisis at the University of Nairobi, triggered by Prof Anangwe’s controversial decision to appoint...

May 16, 2025

EDUCATION

Inyangala denies knowledge of Council meeting that ratified UoN appointments

Inyangala denied knowledged of any University Council meeting convened to deliberate or approve the appointments of Prof Bitange Ndemo as Vice Chancellor and Prof...

May 9, 2025