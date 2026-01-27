Connect with us

The escape occurred around 11.45am, shortly after the court had adjourned. While returning the prisoners to the court cells, an officer noticed that both suspects were missing from the courtroom and holding cells/FILE

County News

2 suspects facing shop-breaking charges escape from Chuka Law Courts

Victor Mutwiri Kirimi and Elphas Kimathi Mutegi escaped from Chuka Law Courts on Monday after a plea-taking session, prompting a police manhunt.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 — Two men facing shop-breaking charges escaped from the Chuka Law Courts on Monday, triggering a police manhunt to recapture them.

According to a police report, Victor Mutwiri Kirimi and Elphas Kimathi Mutegi were among six suspects escorted from Kathwana Police Station for plea-taking in their shop-breaking cases.

The escape occurred around 11.45am, shortly after the court had adjourned. While returning the prisoners to the court cells, an officer noticed that both suspects were missing from the courtroom and holding cells.

A prompt search within the court premises failed to locate the men.

“He alerted other officers who conducted a quick search within the court vicinity, but no rearrest was made,” the police report stated.

The Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) Chuka North and the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Chuka Police Station visited the scene to oversee investigations.

Authorities confirmed that efforts to trace and rearrest the escaped suspects are ongoing, while investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding their escape.

