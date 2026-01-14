From care to consumption: How China plans to turn aging into an economic boom

BEIJING, China, Jan 14 — China has introduced measures to turn its aging population into a vibrant economic force while improving the well-being of the elderly.

Targeting over 310 million citizens aged 60 and above, the measures aim to cultivate a thriving silver economy by empowering businesses, boosting consumption, and integrating advanced technology, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Tuesday.

The policy, titled “Several Measures on Cultivating Elderly Care Business Entities and Promoting Silver Economy”, was unveiled at a Tuesday news conference by the ministry and other authorities, including the ministries of commerce, and industry and information technology.

“Developing the silver economy is vital for addressing the challenges of an aging population and enhancing their well-being. It also plays a key role in creating new economic growth opportunities and expanding domestic demand,” Li Banghua, director of the elderly care service department at the Ministry of Civil Affairs, said at the conference.

The measures encourage elderly care institutions to develop home elderly care services through chain operations. E-commerce platforms and large supermarkets need to better match the supply and demand of elderly care services, the measures added.

“This will make accessing elderly care services more convenient and personalized, both online and offline,” Li said.

Expanding consumption scenarios

The measures seek to expand consumption scenarios, Guo Hanqiao, deputy director of the ministry’s aging services department, said at the news conference.

“We aim to integrate elderly care services with consumer opportunities, making age-friendly products more accessible. We will leverage facilities like county-level care service platforms and senior activity centers to create product display, rental and sales points,” he said.

In alignment with the efforts, the Ministry of Commerce incorporated elderly care services into the national 15-minute convenient life circle initiative, which had established nearly 6,300 pilot circles by July 2025. The circle offers services such as elderly care, domestic services, dining, and retail, benefiting 129 million citizens.

The measures also support building senior-friendly shopping streets.

In line with the measures, the Zhejiang provincial government is developing streets specifically designed to cater to the needs and interests of seniors. This includes offering immersive experiences for seniors like a theater featuring nostalgic themes, a retro dance hall, and social platforms in its capital city, Hangzhou.

In addition, through events such as art, photography, fashion, and woodcraft competitions, the province has organized over 570 activities, generating more than 100 million yuan ($14.33 million) in personal spending, according to the province’s civil affairs department.

Silver shopping channels

The measures also encourage e-commerce platforms to optimize senior modes and create dedicated silver shopping channels.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said at the conference that it has helped more than 10 popular online shopping platforms used by seniors to become more accessible, significantly enhancing the online shopping experience for older adults.

Other actions will be taken to boost senior consumer spending. This includes offering senior discounts and themed shopping events, the civil affairs ministry said.

Another key focus is technology-empowered elderly care services.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said it will give priority to humanoid robots, health monitors and rehabilitation aids in homes, communities and institutions. The ministry also aims to promote high-end medical devices like supporting the clinical testing of products like cochlear implants and rehabilitation training systems.

