Cherargei Claims ODM Set to Remove Sifuna as Party Secretary General

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has claimed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is preparing to take disciplinary action against Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, including removing him from his position as party Secretary General.

Cherargei alleged that ODM would move this week to strip Sifuna of the powerful party post, accusing him of undermining the party and the broad-based government arrangement.

“This week ODM will remove him as the Secretary General,” Cherargei alleged.

He further alleged that there were plans within the Senate to remove Sifuna from his position as Deputy Minority Whip, after which, he said, the Nairobi senator would be free to associate with what he termed saboteurs of the broad-based government.

Cherargei accused Sifuna of duplicity, claiming the ODM official supported the 2024 impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, despite publicly opposing the current political arrangement between President William Ruto and the late Raila Odinga.

In a statement on Monday, Cherargei said Sifuna voted in favour of the impeachment motion and actively debated and lobbied for Gachagua’s removal from office. He alleged that records in the Senate Hansard back his claims.

“For the record, Sifuna voted YES, debated and lobbied to impeach Gachagua in 2024 from the Deputy President of Kenya position,” Cherargei said, adding that this demonstrated what he termed deceit, hypocrisy and deception politics.

This comes barely a day after Sifuna dismissed growing calls for his removal as ODM Secretary General, insisting that no individual or faction has the authority to kick him out as internal divisions widen following the death of party leader Raila Odinga.

The Nairobi Senator defiant stance comes amid rising tensions within ODM, with a section of party leaders accusing him of undermining unity over his opposition to the broad-based government arrangement between President William Ruto and the late Raila.

Critics argue that Sifuna’s outspoken criticism of the deal has put him at odds with senior ODM figures who favour continued cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Dismissing what he termed intimidation attempts, Sifuna maintained that his critics lacked the mandate to discipline or expel him from the party.

“You do not scare me. I want to assure Gachagua that no one has the power to kick me out of the ODM party. You can relax,” Sifuna said while attending the burial ceremony of the late Alice Wangari Gakuya, mother of Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, at Makomboki Primary School in Kigumo, Murang’a County.

2022 campaign funds

Addressing the controversy, Sifuna launched a blistering attack on his detractors, reviving debate over the management of campaign funds during the 2022 General Election and ODM’s post-election direction.

“The funds that we in ODM used for our campaigns largely came from former President Uhuru Kenyatta. He supported us in every possible way,” Sifuna said, accusing National Assembly Minority Leader and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of mismanaging resources that could have bolstered Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

“There is now someone foolish enough to claim there is something wrong with Uhuru Kenyatta’s money. I would like to ask Junet: when exactly did Uhuru’s money become bad? When you were receiving it, which portion did you fail to remit to the party and instead spend with your wives?” he said.

Sifuna argued that renewed scrutiny of the 2022 campaign finances was overdue and said the ongoing debate should pave the way for a full audit of the election.

“As we begin the audit of the 2022 elections, it is a good thing that this debate has been revived. Everyone should openly state what they did in 2022,” he said.

He accused Junet of failing to pay election agents, claiming the lapse cost ODM victory at the polls.

“You spent Uhuru’s money instead of paying agents, allowing Rigathi Gachagua’s side to defeat us. Today, we regret that if it were not for you, Junet, we would be leading this country,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna also reaffirmed ODM’s long-held opposition stance, insisting that Raila never instructed party members to support President Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

“There has never been a day when Baba told us to support President William Ruto in 2027,” he said.

“Raila told me clearly that Ruto must go home in 2027.”

His remarks mirror sentiments expressed by Siaya Governor James Orengo, who on November 15 dismissed as “idiotic” proposals by ODM leaders serving in Ruto’s Cabinet to formalise a political alliance with the President.

Speaking during ODM anniversary celebrations in Mombasa, Orengo warned that such efforts risk erasing the party’s identity and betraying its founding values.

“Ruto needs ODM, not the other way round,” Orengo said, urging the party to field its own presidential candidate in 2027.

In contrast, ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga has vowed to lead the party into government in 2027, saying ODM will either contest alone or enter coalitions that guarantee power-sharing.

“There is nothing like forming a party to be in the opposition,” Oburu said after his ratification by the National Governing Council on November 13.