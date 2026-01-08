4 police officers, top officials face sanctions over First Choice job scam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 — The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) has called for urgent disciplinary action against four police officers and two National Employment Authority (NEA) officials over negligence and failure to protect citizens in the First Choice job scam.

The investigation found that the four National Police Service (NPS) officers ignored complaints, intimidated victims, and failed to act against the fraudulent First Choice Agency, which promised overseas jobs and education but left thousands stranded.

The Ombudsman implicated the former Turbo Sub-County Criminal Investigation Officer (SCCIO), now SCCIO of Suna East Sub-County; the current Turbo Deputy SCCIO; the former Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Eldoret Police Station; the current Staff Officer Personnel (SOP) in Nyandarua Central Sub-County; and the former Officer Commanding Crime (OC Crime) at Eldoret Police Station, now SOP in Imenti Central Sub-County.

The Commission also cited NEA Director-General and the Labour Migration Director.

“The findings reveal serious lapses in law enforcement and regulatory oversight. Decisive action is needed to protect vulnerable citizens and restore public confidence,” said Charles Dulo, Chairperson of CAJ.

CAJ has directed the National Police Service Commission and the Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development to take disciplinary action and report back within six months.

Ignored complaints

The First Choice Agency operated between 2021 and 2022, collecting fees of up to Sh40,400 from job seekers for promises of overseas employment and education, including placements linked to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Many victims reported paying amounts exceeding the official fees.

Complaints to Eldoret Police Station between September and December 2022 were either ignored or poorly documented, while some officers allegedly shielded the agency’s director.

The case was later transferred to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit (ECCU), but progress has been slow.

The CAJ said the NEA also failed to adequately monitor private employment agencies, allowing fraudulent operations to continue unchecked.

The Commission recommended blacklisting the First Choice Agency and its director from future registration, strengthening NEA inspections, and improving coordination with law enforcement.

Dulo also called on the Attorney General to expedite legal reforms under the Labour Migration and Management Bill to close loopholes, define penalties for violations, and strengthen inspections of employment agencies.

