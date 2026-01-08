Connect with us

Kenya

Bus Driver Caught in Dangerous Overtaking Fails NTSA Retest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – A bus driver caught on camera overtaking a lorry in a dangerously risky manoeuvre along a busy highway has failed a retest by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), highlighting ongoing concerns over road safety in Kenya.

The NTSA confirmed on Thursday that the driver did not meet the required standards during the retest. He has now been ordered to enrol in a licensed driving school for further training before being allowed to book another driving test.

“The driver underwent a retest yesterday and failed. He will be required to enrol in a licensed driving school for training before he is eligible to book and sit for a driving test. Only after passing the test will he qualify to acquire a driving licence,” NTSA stated.

The move comes after a video of the driver overtaking a lorry on what appears to be the Mombasa–Nairobi highway went viral, drawing widespread public condemnation.

In the footage, the bus is seen overtaking despite another bus parked on the road shoulder a manoeuvre many described as reckless and potentially fatal.

NTSA had earlier traced the driver through the bus operator’s Sacco and instructed him to retake the driving test. The authority also praised members of the public for reporting the incident, noting that citizen vigilance is key in curbing dangerous driving.

“We contacted the Sacco and the driver will undergo a retest. We sincerely thank the public for your continued vigilance. Your support is invaluable in this shared responsibility,” NTSA said in an earlier statement.

The authority has also renewed calls for motorists to report reckless driving, urging them to provide details such as the vehicle registration number, location, date, and time. NTSA assured that all reports would be acted upon promptly.

This incident comes amid growing alarm over road accidents, with NTSA warning that speeding, reckless overtaking, and driver indiscipline remain the leading causes of fatal crashes on Kenya’s highways.

