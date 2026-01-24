Botswana temporarily closes schools following torrential rains in northern part

GABORONE, Jan 23 — The Botswana government on Friday announced an immediate, temporary closure of schools in the North East District and the Pandamatenga area in the northern part of Botswana due to flash flooding caused by torrential rains.

In a national address broadcast on Botswana Television in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, Minister of Child Welfare and Basic Education Nono Kgafela-Mokoka said the continuous heavy rains have triggered flash flooding in several areas and rendered key roads impassable, severely disrupting safe travel to and from schools.

A total of 43 primary schools, 10 junior secondary schools, and one senior secondary school in the North East District, as well as Pandamatenga Primary School in the Chobe District, remain closed from Friday until further notice.

The ministry emphasized that the situation is under constant review in collaboration with disaster management authorities and local stakeholders.

Parents and guardians will receive updates as the assessment of road and infrastructure conditions progresses.

Report from the Pandamatenga Commercial Farmers Association also indicated that torrential downpours exceeding 200 mm have submerged the crops in the farmland, causing damage to about 8,000 hectares of crops, including sorghum, sunflower, and maize.

Earlier in January, a report from the Botswana Red Cross Society said that survivors of the severe flooding that occurred across Botswana in February 2025 are still in need of humanitarian assistance and support for rebuilding their livelihoods.