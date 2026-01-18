Bangladesh Heads to First Post-Revolution Elections Amid Rising Attacks on Women and Minorities

Jan 18 – Bangladesh is preparing to hold its first general election since the country’s August 2024 “Monsoon Revolution”, but rights groups and activists warn that the vote is taking place against a backdrop of rising attacks on women, girls and religious minorities — exposing what they describe as the interim government’s failure to safeguard fundamental rights.

Police data indicates that gender-based violence increased between January and June 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. Dr Fauzia Moslem, president of the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (Women’s Council of Bangladesh), links the trend to growing activity and rhetoric from religious groups pushing to restrict women’s free movement and participation in public life.

In May 2025, hardline religious groups staged protests against the interim government’s efforts to strengthen gender equality and women’s rights, demanding an end to activities they described as “anti-Islamic”. Since then, women and girls have faced increased verbal, physical and digital abuse, deepening fears of violence and discouraging many from speaking out.

Religious minorities have also come under attack. In December, Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old garment worker, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy. Rights groups say at least 51 incidents of violence against Hindus have been reported, including 10 killings. Ethnic minorities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts have also continued to face alleged abuses by security forces following the revolution.

Despite Bangladesh previously having two women prime ministers and the visible participation of women in the 2024 student-led protests, women remain underrepresented in formal politics. In the upcoming election, 30 of the 51 political parties reportedly have no women candidates. Jamaat-e-Islami, one of the country’s leading political forces, has not nominated a single woman among its 276 candidates, according to the figures cited.

Advocates are urging authorities to adopt recommendations by the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission, including measures to increase women’s representation in Parliament, align national policy with the UN Security Council’s Women, Peace and Security agenda, and meet Bangladesh’s obligations under international treaties such as CEDAW and the ICCPR. They are also calling on the government to uphold constitutional protections for religious and ethnic minorities.

Rights campaigners say the proposals are not new, arguing they reflect commitments repeatedly raised before and after the Monsoon Revolution. They contend that Bangladesh’s interim leadership — and all political parties — must demonstrate that the transition will deliver meaningful protections for women and minorities as the country returns to the ballot.