Nairobi MP demands probe on South C building collapse citing failures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 — Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has demanded a full independent investigation and urgent reforms in Nairobi’s construction approval system following the collapse of a 16-storey building under construction in South C.

In a statement issued Friday, Owino said the incident had exposed serious failures in oversight and enforcement, warning that alleged corruption within Nairobi City County was putting lives at risk.

He raised concern over reports suggesting the building was initially approved for fewer floors before unauthorised additional levels were added, claims that have intensified scrutiny of approval processes at City Hall.

“This tragedy, coming just days into the new year, is a painful reminder of the cost of weak oversight, poor enforcement and suspected corruption in Nairobi City County,” Owino said.

“We demand a full, transparent and independent investigation into the collapse, including all approvals and inspections carried out at both county and national levels.”

The legislator called for the immediate suspension of approvals for undocumented or suspicious developments pending comprehensive national safety audits, and urged the prosecution of any public officials, developers or professionals found culpable.

Security assessment

Meanwhile, emergency operations at the South C site remained ongoing.

The Kenya Red Cross said the area remains cordoned off as response teams continue to comb through debris and assess the stability of surrounding buildings.

Authorities have urged residents and members of the public to stay away from the scene as structural engineers carry out assessments on nearby buildings to determine further risks.

The collapse has once again put Nairobi’s construction safety standards under scrutiny, particularly concerns surrounding approval processes, supervision and enforcement of regulations governing high-rise developments.

In September 2023, a 10-storey residential building under construction collapsed along Mirema Drive in the Zimmerman area of Roysambu, damaging nearby structures. No casualties were reported, though preliminary investigations cited poor-quality structural concrete as a possible cause.

More recently, in October 2024, an eight-storey residential building in Kahawa West collapsed after it had been condemned for demolition. Tenants were in the process of being evacuated at the time, a move that helped minimise injuries.