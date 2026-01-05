Atheists in Kenya Founder Harrison Mumia Charged Over altered images of President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 5 – Atheists in Kenya founder Harrison Mumia was on Monday charged with false publication under the Cybercrime Act after allegedly posting images depicting President William Ruto lying in bed, an offence the prosecution says could cause public alarm and undermine national security.

Mumia was arraigned before Milimani Law Courts, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of false publication contrary to Section 22 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, a provision that criminalises the publication of false, misleading or fictitious information.

According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that Mumia knowingly published or circulated the images through online platforms, falsely portraying the Head of State as deceased, an act authorities argue was intended to mislead the public and potentially incite fear or unrest.

The case was heard before Magistrate Dolphina Alego, who granted Mumia a bond of Sh1 million or an alternative cash bail, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Mumia had been detained for four days by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) before being presented in court, a move that drew criticism from civil liberties groups and free speech advocates who questioned the length of his detention.

Prosecutors told the court that investigations into the matter are ongoing, adding that the images circulated widely online before authorities intervened. They maintained that the charge was lawful and necessary to curb the spread of harmful misinformation in the digital space.

Through his lawyers, Mumia denied the allegations and argued that the charges were an abuse of the cybercrime law, which has previously faced legal challenges over concerns that it may infringe on freedom of expression.

His defence team indicated they may challenge both the constitutionality of the charge and the manner of his arrest and detention.

The case has reignited debate around the use of cybercrime laws in Kenya, particularly in matters touching on political expression, satire, and online dissent.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on a later date for pre-trial directions.