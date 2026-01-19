At least 39 killed in high-speed train crash in Spain

At least 39 people have died and more than 70 others injured after a high-speed train derailment and collision in southern Spain, authorities have confirmed.

The tragic incident occurred near the town of Adamuz, close to Córdoba, involving trains traveling between Malaga, Madrid, and Huelva.

According to Spain’s Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, the crash happened on a straight section of track recently refurbished in May 2025, raising questions about the cause.

“The incident appears extremely strange,” Puente said. An official investigation is expected to take at least a month.

The first train, operated by private company Iryo from Malaga to Madrid, had about 300 passengers on board when it derailed and collided with an oncoming Renfe train from Madrid to Huelva carrying around 100 passengers.

Emergency responders faced significant challenges recovering survivors and bodies amid twisted wreckage. Francisco Carmona, fire chief of Córdoba, described the rescue operations as “hard and tricky,” noting that crews had to remove deceased victims to reach those still alive.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, expressed deep sorrow, describing the country’s “night of deep pain.” King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as well as international leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, have extended condolences to the victims’ families.

All rail services between Madrid and Andalusia were suspended, with terminals at Atocha, Seville, Córdoba, Malaga, and Huelva opened to assist affected passengers.

The type of train involved was a Freccia 1000, capable of speeds up to 400 km/h (250 mph), according to the Italian rail company Ferrovie dello Stato.

This tragedy recalls Spain’s worst high-speed rail accident in 2013 in Galicia, which killed 80 people and injured 140 others.

Authorities continue to urge the public to provide any information that may assist with the ongoing investigation into the causes of the derailment.