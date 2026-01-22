Arati Rolls Out free Milk Program for Early Childhood Education in Kisii

KISII, Kenya, Jan 22 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has announced an initiative to provide free milk to Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) learners in public schools across all 45 wards of the county.

The program, set to begin on February 2, aims to enhance nutrition, boost learning performance, and improve enrollment and retention rates in public schools.

Arati explained that well-nourished children are better able to concentrate, which directly contributes to improved academic performance. “Well-nourished children are better able to concentrate, and this will improve learning performance,” he said.

The milk program will be rolled out three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays — providing essential nutrients such as calcium, protein, and vitamins, crucial for healthy growth, bone density, and muscle development in young learners.

Arati added that the county’s milk factory is nearing completion, and in the coming months, milk will be sourced from local farmers to support the county’s agricultural economy. Boda boda riders have been contracted to deliver the milk to schools, receiving KSh 1,000 per delivery.

The initiative will benefit approximately 68,000 ECDE learners in public schools across Kisii County.

Beyond milk provision, the governor has committed to constructing an additional ECDE classroom in every school, adding to the two classrooms he has already built.

“This initiative is part of our broader strategy to improve early childhood education in Kisii and ensure that our children have the right environment to grow, learn, and thrive,” said Arati.

The Kisii County government believes that combining nutrition with infrastructure development will give young learners a strong foundation for future academic success.