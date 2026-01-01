Connect with us

Detectives from the Operations Action Team (OAT), working with their Transmara South counterparts, arrested Joshua Sakuyiai in Lolgorian after a months-long manhunt aided by forensic leads, DCI said/DCI

crime

Suspect linked to Ang’ata Barrikoi murder freed on Sh100,000 cash bail

Joshua Sakuyiai, suspect in August Ang’ata Barrikoi shooting, released on Sh100,000 bail; court mention set for Jan 13, 2026. Investigation ongoing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya — Joshua Nkabash Sakuyiai, the key suspect in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Charles Korir on August 13, 2025, in Ang’ata Barrikoi, has been released on Sh100,000 cash bail following his arrest on Wednesday, December 31.

The matter is scheduled for mention at Kilgoris Law Courts on January 13, 2026.

Detectives from the Operations Action Team (OAT), working with their Transmara South counterparts, arrested Sakuyiai in Lolgorian after a months-long manhunt aided by forensic leads, DCI said.

Korir was shot twice in the head at close range near Loliondo Farm in Mashangwa area, along the Ngeendalel–Mashangwa Road, after being ambushed by a gang of about eight armed men.

The assailants fled through a sugarcane plantation towards Migori County, leaving Korir fatally wounded.

The crime scene was meticulously documented, and the victim’s body was transferred to Kilgoris Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

Sakuyiai was initially remanded at Lolgorian Police Station after being unable to immediately raise the bail amount.

Investigators continue to pursue leads to apprehend his accomplices, who remain at large.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has urged members of the public with information to report anonymously via the toll-free line 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000, under the campaign #FichuaKwaDCI.

