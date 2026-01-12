Connect with us

Ali Abdullahi Surraw sworn in as new SRC CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 12 – Ali Abdullahi Surraw has been sworn in as the new Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) Secretary and Chief Executive Officer.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome in Nairobi on Monday.

In her remarks, Koome urged the SRC team—comprising the chairperson, vice chairperson and commissioners—to faithfully discharge its constitutional mandate of promoting equitable, transparent and sustainable management of public sector remuneration.

“In particular, the Commission must continue to strike a careful balance between the legitimate expectations of state and public officers for fair and equitable remuneration, and the constitutional imperative of fiscal responsibility and sustainability,” the Chief Justice said.

She noted that achieving this balance is critical to the long-term stability of public institutions and the wider national economy.

Surraw’s appointment comes after the National Assembly approved his nomination in December last year, following a successful vetting process by the Labour Committee on December 4, 2025.

During the vetting, Surraw emphasized the need for prudent management of the national wage bill through stakeholder engagement and evidence-based decision-making.

Before his appointment, he served as an Assistant Registrar of Political Parties in charge of Regulation, Compliance and Capacity Building.

“The oath you have taken today must serve as your constant guide in the discharge of your duties,” Koome added. “It binds you to unwavering fidelity to the Constitution and the law, and calls upon you to serve this country with diligence, integrity and devotion, mindful of the immense responsibilities entrusted to you.”

