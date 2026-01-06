Alai Denies Drawing Gun in Kilimani Restaurant Dispute with Babu Owino

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai has denied claims that he drew a firearm during a confrontation with Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino at a Kilimani restaurant on Monday.

In a statement, Alai said the two were seated at separate tables when Owino approached him, initiating a conversation that he was uncomfortable with.

He added that he repeatedly told the MP he was not interested in any political position.

“He started to push my head, insisting he would ‘arrange’ me in Nairobi City County and claiming the Nairobi Governor’s seat was already secured,” Alai said. He confirmed that he was carrying a firearm on his waist but denied ever drawing it.

“There was a gun on my waist, but I did not draw it. The person sitting next to me noticed the gun because I was only wearing a shirt and later accused me of drawing it. If there is video evidence, let it show where I drew a gun on him,” he added.

MP Owino said he had been attending a meeting with a senior clergyman after releasing his security detail for the holidays.

As he prepared to leave, he noticed Alai seated nearby and alleged that the MCA became aggressive, accusing him of being behind social media attacks on his wife—claims Owino denied.

Owino further alleged that Alai pushed him, drew a firearm, struck him on the chest and jaw, and later poured a glass of water on his face. He reported the incident at Kilimani Police Station, calling it a threat to his life.

“I take this incident very seriously,” Owino said, urging authorities to investigate and take appropriate action according to the law.

The conflicting accounts have prompted calls for a thorough probe to establish the facts, with police yet to issue an official statement.