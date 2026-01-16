Connect with us

Lawyer slams police inaction on Alai gun drama as ‘too horrid and ugly to ignore’

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi criticizes selective enforcement of law in Kenya, citing Robert Alai’s case and arrests of Turkish businessmen in Kilifi as examples, calling for transparency and accountability.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 — Prominent lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi has criticized what he describes as the “horrid and ugly” selective application of the law in Kenya, citing recent incidents involving Nairobi MCA Robert Alai and two Turkish businessmen in Kilifi.

Abdullahi questioned why Alai, who allegedly threatened Embakasi East legislator Babu Owino with a firearm at Cedars Restaurant along Lenana Road, has faced no legal consequences.

“Two weeks ago, Nairobi MCA Robert Alai was involved in a fracas in Cedars Restaurant along Lenana Road. It [is] alleged that he drew a gun threatening to shoot Nairobi Governor Hon Babu Owino. In fact, Alai was disarmed by a police officer,” Abdullahi said.

“We haven’t heard a word on any new development on the matter.”

Abdullahi claimed a source in the Office of the President instructed police not to take action against Alai because of his influence on social media platforms, suggesting that “his tweets on X and his blogs are useful to the broad-based government.”

Double standards

He contrasted Alai’s case with that of two Turkish businessmen recently involved in a confrontation with an ODM politician in Kilifi.

“Yesterday, I read about two Turkish businessmen involved in some fracas with an ODM politician in Kilifi. The Turkish businessmen [were] arrested on the spot and charged with terrorism financing,” he said.

Abdullahi called on the Inspector General of Police and Director of Public Prosecutions Benson Igonga to explain the “policy divergence” between the two cases.

“Imagine if a small, poor man from rural Kano plains committed a similar offense. Would he go scot-free? Who can touch the mighty and powerful in Kenya?”

The controversy stems from an incident on January 4, when Embakasi East MP Babu Owino reported that Alai allegedly drew a pistol, struck him, and later poured water on his face during a confrontation at a Kilimani restaurant.

‘Unprovoked attack’

Owino described the encounter as “an unprovoked attack posing a serious threat to my life” and called for urgent police action.

Alai denied the allegations in a statement issued on January 6.

He admitted carrying a firearm but insisted he never drew it, claiming the incident began when Owino approached him uninvited.

“If there [is] video evidence, let it show where I drew a gun on him,” Alai said.

The conflicting accounts have fueled calls for an impartial investigation. By the time of publication, police had not issued an official statement on the incident.

Abdullahi’s comments come amid growing public concern over perceived unequal enforcement of the law, particularly against politically connected individuals and influential figures.

He cited past remarks by former President Uhuru Kenyatta on the billions lost daily to corruption in government circles, highlighting ongoing frustrations with law and order in the country.

“Kenya has a law and order problem,” Abdullahi said.

