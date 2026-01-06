Agriculture, Construction Drive Kenya’s 4.9% Economic Growth in Q3 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Kenya’s economy grew by 4.9 percent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, up from a growth of 4.2 percent during the same period in 2024.

Latest Quarterly Gross Domestic Product data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that the expansion was driven by improved performance across several sectors, led by agriculture, forestry and fishing.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector expanded by 3.2 percent during the period under review, while the construction sector rebounded strongly from a 2.6 percent contraction in the third quarter of 2024 to record a 6.7 percent growth in Q3 2025.

“The Mining and Quarrying sector also recovered from a 12.2 percent contraction in the third quarter of 2024, expanding by 16.6 percent in the third quarter of 2025,” the KNBS report notes.

Other sectors that recorded growth include Accommodation and Food Services (17.7 percent), Real Estate (5.7 percent), Financial and Insurance Activities (5.4 percent), Transport and Storage (5.2 percent), Public Administration (5.1 percent), Wholesale and Retail Trade (4.8 percent), and Information and Communication (4.5 percent).