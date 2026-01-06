Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto during an inspection tour of an affordable housing project in Nairobi. /FILE.

BOTTOM-UP

Agriculture, Construction Drive Kenya’s 4.9% Economic Growth in Q3 2025

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector expanded by 3.2 percent during the period under review, while the construction sector rebounded strongly from a 2.6 percent contraction in the third quarter of 2024 to record a 6.7 percent growth in Q3 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Kenya’s economy grew by 4.9 percent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, up from a growth of 4.2 percent during the same period in 2024.

Latest Quarterly Gross Domestic Product data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that the expansion was driven by improved performance across several sectors, led by agriculture, forestry and fishing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector expanded by 3.2 percent during the period under review, while the construction sector rebounded strongly from a 2.6 percent contraction in the third quarter of 2024 to record a 6.7 percent growth in Q3 2025.

“The Mining and Quarrying sector also recovered from a 12.2 percent contraction in the third quarter of 2024, expanding by 16.6 percent in the third quarter of 2025,” the KNBS report notes.

Other sectors that recorded growth include Accommodation and Food Services (17.7 percent), Real Estate (5.7 percent), Financial and Insurance Activities (5.4 percent), Transport and Storage (5.2 percent), Public Administration (5.1 percent), Wholesale and Retail Trade (4.8 percent), and Information and Communication (4.5 percent).

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

42 trade unions endorse Atwoli for a 6th term as COTU-Kenya Sec-Gen

"Today, in my capacity as the Secretary General of COTU (K), I hosted 42 General Secretaries from affiliated trade unions for a preparatory lunch,...

38 minutes ago

AGRICULTURE

Drought and supply gaps fuel food crisis as court weighs fate of imports

In submissions before the High Court sitting in Kerugoya, State Counsel Samuel Kaumba, Erick Theuri and other government lawyers warned that blocking imports would...

2 hours ago

CBC

Sossion warns Grade 10 career pathways may outpace reality in Arts and Sport Science

Speaking in a Capital FM interview, Sossion said that while the CBC allows students to choose one of three pathways - STEM, Social Sciences,...

2 hours ago
Can the US Arrest Ruto? Can the US Arrest Ruto?

Kenya

US can snatch Ruto from State House, lawyer says

Many African presidents live with the fear that Americans can pick their president from the bedroom - Omari

2 hours ago

Kenya

Truphena Muthoni Supports Pastor Jimmy Irungu in 80-Hour Tree-Hugging Challenge

The challenge, which tests both physical endurance and mental resilience, has drawn attention from locals and online followers, who are cheering Pastor Irungu on...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ndindi Nyoro Threatens Nationwide Mobilisation of Parents Over Delayed School Capitation

Nyoro warned that failure to provide adequate funding would compel parents across Kenya to demand their children’s constitutional right to free basic education and...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Rescue Underway for Girl Who Fell into Waterhole in Turkana Amid Drought

The incident occurred in Loima sub-county, Turkana County, where two girls, aged 16 and 18, were collecting water approximately 15 kilometres from the nearest...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Six Killed in Kericho Bus-Truck Collision as Road Accident Toll Rises Nationwide

Thirteen of the injured suffered minor injuries, while others were treated and discharged.

6 hours ago