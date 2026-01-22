Agnes Zani-Led Team announces public hearing dates on implementation of NADCO, 10-Point Agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The Committee overseeing the implementation of the 10-point and the NADCO report has announced plans to begin nationwide stakeholder consultations starting February 2, 2026.

The Committee led by former Nominated Senator Agnes Zani said the consultations will kick off in Mombasa on Monday, February 2, 2026, where residents from the Coastal counties will be engaged.

“We encourage members of the public to turn out in their numbers, speak to us generously, air their views and together we shall help build the Kenya that will be favourable for all of us,” she said.

Kisumu town will host the forum for Nyanza counties on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

The Committee will then move to meet residents from Nyamira and Kisii counties before heading to Kakamega town on Friday, February 6, 2026 where it will hold engagements with people from Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga and Kakamega counties.

The COIN-10 team will then move to Eldoret on Saturday, February 7, 2026 for an engagement with residents from Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Elgeyo/Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot and Turkana counties.

Engagements in the South Rift region will take place on Monday, February 9, in Nakuru and Narok counties, covering Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Baringo, Kajiado and Narok.

The committee will then head to Nyeri town on Wednesday, February 11, to recieve views by residents from Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Laikipia and Kiambu counties.

On Thursday, February 12, the consultations will move to Meru town for residents of Mt Kenya East and Upper Eastern counties, including Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and Marsabit.

Residents of Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties will have their forum in Machakos town on Saturday, February 14.

According to the itinerary, residents of Mandera, Garissa and Wajir counties will convene in Wajir town on Monday, February 23.

The nationwide stakeholder tour will end on February 25, 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.