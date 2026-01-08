A Call to Action: All Road Accidents Are Avoidable

By Ronald Ndegwa and Sanga Burua

Kenya ended 2025 with a troubling statistic: road accident fatalities rose by 3.4 per cent compared to 2024, exacting a heavy toll on the country’s economic and social development. Disturbingly, 2026 has begun on an even worse trajectory, with several innocent lives lost in avoidable crashes. This trend is unacceptable.

Evidence consistently shows that human-related factors account for more than 85 per cent of fatal road accidents in Kenya. Chief among these are speeding and reckless driving—manifested through excessive speed, dangerous overtaking, lane indiscipline and aggressive behaviour on our roads.

Pedestrians and motorcyclists are also disproportionately affected. Many fatalities involve careless road crossing, boda-boda riders flouting traffic laws, riding against traffic or operating without helmets. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs continues to impair judgment, while fatigue caused by long working hours remains a silent but deadly contributor. The growing use of mobile phones while driving—or even while walking—has further compounded the risk.

Perhaps most concerning is the prevailing attitude that traffic laws only matter when a police officer is physically present. Any meaningful solution must therefore focus on changing behaviour, backed by firm enforcement, systemic accountability and sustained public awareness.

Immediate Interventions

Based on professional assessment, we propose several urgent measures anchored on enforcing existing regulations and reshaping attitudes.

First, authorities must strictly enforce the Michuki Rules. The 2004 regulations proved that focused enforcement works when there is political will. Speed governors, seatbelts and strict passenger limits dramatically improved compliance. These rules must be fully reinstated and enforced to curb today’s widespread impunity.

Second, there must be zero tolerance for key violations. Enforcement by the National Police Service and NTSA should prioritise offences most linked to fatalities: speeding, drunk driving, overtaking on continuous yellow lines, overloading and mobile phone use. Arresting and prosecuting offenders sends a powerful deterrent message.

Third, introduce a public anonymous reporting mechanism applicable to all vehicles, including government fleets. A hotline or SMS-based platform would empower passengers and road users to report dangerous driving in real time, increasing accountability and public participation in road safety.

Fourth, the boda-boda sector must be regulated decisively. Strict enforcement of helmet use, lane discipline and traffic compliance is non-negotiable. Failure to address this sector will perpetuate chaos and continue to overwhelm already strained healthcare facilities with avoidable injuries.

Mid- to Long-Term Solutions

Beyond immediate enforcement, systemic and technology-driven reforms are essential.

Automated speed enforcement should be prioritised. With limited traffic police coverage, technology must fill the gap. Major highways should be equipped with digital speed cameras and instant mobile ticketing systems to ensure consistent enforcement and reduce opportunities for corruption.

Licensing and driver training also require urgent reform. The practice of acquiring licences without proper training must end. NTSA should strengthen retraining programmes, particularly for PSV drivers. Any driver involved in a fatal accident should undergo mandatory retraining and recertification.

Industry accountability is equally critical. PSV owners must implement comprehensive fleet safety management systems and deploy technologies such as on-board computers to monitor driver behaviour in real time.

Sustained nationwide awareness campaigns led by NTSA are vital in reinforcing the risks associated with specific dangerous behaviours and cultivating a long-term road safety culture.

Finally, Kenya must operationalise a multi-agency road safety governance framework. Improved coordination, transparent data sharing on fatal accidents and evidence-based interventions will help shift public attitudes and guide effective policy decisions.

By confronting human behaviour head-on and leveraging technology to ensure consistent enforcement, Kenya can drastically reduce road fatalities. The truth is simple and undeniable:

All road accidents are avoidable.

Mr Ronald Ndegwa is a Civil Engineer and Road Transport Safety (RTS) Practitioner. Mr Sanga Burua is an RTS Professional.