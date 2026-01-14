UDA to conduct repeat grassroots poll with 30 days

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – The United Democratic Alliance National Elections Board has been ordered to conduct repeat elections in all polling centres where voting did not take place or where participation was deemed inadequate.

The decision was announced following a National Executive Committee meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

“The NEC directed the NEB to organise and conduct repeat elections within 30 days in all polling centres where either elections did not take place or there was no adequate participation of party members,” the NEC statement said.

The UDA decision making organ also instructed the NEB to organise ward-level party elections across the country within 30 days after the repeat polls and to develop a calendar for member sensitisation and registration of aspirants.

The NEC further approved the establishment of Ward Executive Committees comprising seven members to be elected by Ward Congresses, which will act as electoral colleges made up of polling station officials.

“The NEC approved the proposal for the establishment of the Ward Executive Committee comprising seven members who shall be elected by the Ward Congress,” UDA said.

The Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee (ENDRC) was also directed to conclude the resolution of disputes arising from the grassroots elections in accordance with the party constitution.

“The NEC further directed the ENDRC to conclude the resolution of any disputes that may have been filed in accordance with the procedures established in the party constitution,” the communiqué stated.