Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

UDA to conduct repeat grassroots poll with 30 days

The NEC directed the NEB to organise and conduct repeat elections within 30 days in all polling centres where either elections did not take place or there was no adequate participation of party members,” the NEC statement said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 15 – The United Democratic Alliance National Elections Board has been ordered to conduct repeat elections in all polling centres where voting did not take place or where participation was deemed inadequate.

The decision was announced following a National Executive Committee meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The NEC directed the NEB to organise and conduct repeat elections within 30 days in all polling centres where either elections did not take place or there was no adequate participation of party members,” the NEC statement said.

The UDA decision making organ also instructed the NEB to organise ward-level party elections across the country within 30 days after the repeat polls and to develop a calendar for member sensitisation and registration of aspirants.

The NEC further approved the establishment of Ward Executive Committees comprising seven members to be elected by Ward Congresses, which will act as electoral colleges made up of polling station officials.

“The NEC approved the proposal for the establishment of the Ward Executive Committee comprising seven members who shall be elected by the Ward Congress,” UDA said.

The Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee (ENDRC) was also directed to conclude the resolution of disputes arising from the grassroots elections in accordance with the party constitution.

“The NEC further directed the ENDRC to conclude the resolution of any disputes that may have been filed in accordance with the procedures established in the party constitution,” the communiqué stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

UDA Moves to Formalise Coalition With ODM Ahead of 2027 Polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – The United Democratic Movement (UDA) has taken steps to formalise its political partnership with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), signalling possible...

2 hours ago

Headlines

UDA Mandates President Ruto to Lead Coalition Talks with ODM Ahead of 2027 Polls

"The NEC NOTED the decision of the ODM Party Central Management Committee to initiate structured negotiations with the UDA Party, in the Kenya Kwanza...

4 hours ago

Headlines

EPRA announces Sh2 reduction in petrol prices in January review

"In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene now retail at Kshs.182.52, Kshs.170.47 and Kshs.153.78 effective midnight for the next 30 days," read the EPRA...

4 hours ago

Headlines

Oburu stands firm on UDA-ODM Coalition Strategy; says critics free to exit

“We have no intention of expelling anyone from the party. If someone wants to leave the party, let them depart on their own and...

4 hours ago

Headlines

KWS Cautions Job Seekers Against Online Recruitment Scams

The agency cautioned against clicking on the links, making any payments, or sharing personal information, noting that such details could be used for identity...

5 hours ago

Headlines

KRC Says demolitions near Nyayo Stadium Linked to 2027 AFCON Transport Plans

The Corporation said the affected land has been earmarked for the development of a new railway station near Nyayo National Stadium, as well as...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki woos development partners to support Kenya’s quest for first world status

To achieve this, the DP revealed, the government is revamping key sectors of the economy as well as sustaining faster and comprehensive implementation of...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Gachagua Claims President Ruto Behind Demolition of Wamatangi’s Business

“They demanded that Governor Wamatangi be cut to size, beginning with the demolition of his business premises on Aerodrome Road in Nairobi, followed by...

6 hours ago