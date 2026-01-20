45-year-old Man Killed in Mukuru Kwa Reuben Fire

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – A 45-year-old man was killed in a fire that swept through Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums in Nairobi, leaving at least ten structures destroyed and nearly 100 people homeless.

Police reported that the fire broke out at dawn on Sunday in one of the homes before rapidly spreading to surrounding structures.

The body was recovered from the rubble after the blaze had been contained.

Police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the body has been moved to the mortuary pending further investigatons.

Residents whose homes were destroyed are calling for urgent assistance to rebuild their houses.

Locals also criticized slow emergency response, noting that fire engines faced difficulty accessing the area due to narrow roads in the informal settlement.

Firefighters confirmed that poor access had hampered their efforts to contain such incidents quickly.

Elsewhere, in Nyamusi village, Nyamira County, 35-year-old Polycarp Maina died when a tree he was cutting in Bomwagamo village fell on him.

Police reported that his body was recovered and taken to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 18, leaving the local community in mourning.