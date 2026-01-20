Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

45-year-old Man Killed in Mukuru Kwa Reuben Fire

Police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the body has been moved to the mortuary pending further investigatons.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – A 45-year-old man was killed in a fire that swept through Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums in Nairobi, leaving at least ten structures destroyed and nearly 100 people homeless.

Police reported that the fire broke out at dawn on Sunday in one of the homes before rapidly spreading to surrounding structures.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The body was recovered from the rubble after the blaze had been contained.

Police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the body has been moved to the mortuary pending further investigatons.

Residents whose homes were destroyed are calling for urgent assistance to rebuild their houses.

Locals also criticized slow emergency response, noting that fire engines faced difficulty accessing the area due to narrow roads in the informal settlement.

Firefighters confirmed that poor access had hampered their efforts to contain such incidents quickly.

Elsewhere, in Nyamusi village, Nyamira County, 35-year-old Polycarp Maina died when a tree he was cutting in Bomwagamo village fell on him.

 Police reported that his body was recovered and taken to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 18, leaving the local community in mourning.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

CS Ruku Visits Mukuru Kwa Reuben Fire Victims, Pledges Govt Support

During the visit, CS Ruku expressed solidarity with the victims and encouraged them as they began the process of rebuilding their lives.

11 minutes ago

Kenya

KCSE 2025: Rosa Buyu Questions Education Standards in Kisumu West

Buyu said the results were a setback to efforts aimed at improving education standards in the area.

28 minutes ago

DRUG TRAFFICKING

2.5 Million Shillings Cannabis Seized from Tanzania-Bound Bus at Namanga

During the search, sniffer dogs detected suspicious packages concealed within the vehicle’s fuel chamber. Officers recovered four tightly wrapped bundles containing 84 packets of...

8 hours ago

Capital Health

Wetangula Launches Board for MPs’ Post-Service Medical Scheme

Wetangula said the initiative was aimed at addressing the challenges many legislators face after leaving office, noting that some former MPs encounter difficult realities...

9 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya to seek consensus on 7 key areas at Africa–France Summit in May

Kenya will push for consensus on seven key priority areas including reform of the global financial architecture at the Africa–France Summit to be held...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NIRU launches pre-hackathon mentorship workshop ahead of National AI Hackathon

NIRU launches Pre-Hackathon Mentorship Workshop, equipping 185 Kenyan teams with guidance to develop AI solutions for sustainable development and national security.

11 hours ago

Kenya

Five Killed after Trailer Ploughs into Matatu in Gilgil

The Motorists Association of Kenya said the accident occurred at the Diatomite area in Gilgil along the busy highway.

11 hours ago

Capital Health

Duale advances transition of police, prison personnel to State health insurance

Health CS Aden Duale convenes high-level meeting to transition police and prison personnel to state-run SHIF, enhancing access to quality healthcare under UHC.

11 hours ago