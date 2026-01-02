2.5 Million Shillings Cannabis Seized from Tanzania-Bound Bus at Namanga

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – Security agencies have seized 84 kilograms of cannabis worth an estimated KES 2.52 million from a Tanzania-registered bus at the Namanga border.

A statement on DCI social media accounts says the operation involved officers from the Anti-Narcotic Unit (ANU), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), and the Police Dog Unit.

The bus was stopped for inspection during a routine border check.

During the search, sniffer dogs detected suspicious packages concealed within the vehicle’s fuel chamber. Officers recovered four tightly wrapped bundles containing 84 packets of cannabis, weighing a total of 84 kilograms.

The 37-year-old bus driver and the conductor, 25 —both Tanzanian nationals—were arrested at the scene.

The DCI confirmed that the suspects are currently in custody pending processing and arraignment in court. The bus and the recovered narcotics have been detained as exhibits.

“The interception underscores the government’s commitment to combating cross-border drug trafficking through intelligence-led operations and coordinated multi-agency enforcement,” the DCI stated.

