Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ukrainian officials also joined the call from Miami, where they are in engaged in a third day of talks on US efforts to engineer a peace deal with Russia/Ukraine_Presidency

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Zelensky signals progress in talks with US on peace plan

Zelensky said they had discussed how to ensure that Russia stuck to any potential deal to end its war with Ukraine and that he was “determined” to continue working with the US.

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 7 — Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said he had a “very constructive” phone call with Donald Trump’s peace envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the US president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Zelensky said they had discussed how to ensure that Russia stuck to any potential deal to end its war with Ukraine and that he was “determined” to continue working with the US.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ukrainian officials also joined the call from Miami, where they are in engaged in a third day of talks on US efforts to engineer a peace deal with Russia.

Moscow does not appear to have made any concessions, and continues to carry out massive bombardments of Ukraine.

“Ukraine is determined to keep working in good faith with the American side to genuinely achieve peace,” Zelensky said on X.

“We covered many aspects and went through key points that could ensure an end to the bloodshed and eliminate the threat of a new Russian full scale invasion.”

Russia subjected Ukraine to further air and missile strikes overnight, drawing condemnation from Ukraine’s EU allies.

In a social media post, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had spoken to Zelensky and offered his “full solidarity”.

“France is determined to work with all partners to secure de-escalation measures and to impose a ceasefire,” Macron added.

Earlier, Macron confirmed that he would join Zelensky, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in talks in London on Monday.

The four leaders will discuss the ongoing talks between US and Ukrainian officials aimed at finding an agreement on guaranteeing Ukraine’s post-war security.

Two weeks earlier, the four met virtually to discuss a European peacekeeping force that could be deployed to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Sir Keir has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine must determine its own future, and said the coalition of the willing’s peacekeeping force would play a “vital role” in guaranteeing the country’s security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the idea of such a force saying any troops deployed to Ukraine would be “legitimate targets”.

Russia launched 653 drones and 51 missiles on Friday night, Ukrainian authorities say.

One strike hit a railway hub at the town of Fastiv southwest of Kyiv, destroying the main station building and damaging rolling stock.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said Russian attacks had hit energy facilities in eight regions, causing blackouts.

Russia says it targeted military-industrial sites, and energy and port infrastructure.

US and Ukrainian negotiators urged Russia to show a “serious commitment to long-term peace” after talks in Moscow failed to produce a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, talks in Florida between Ukrainian and US officials to convince Ukraine to accept a US-backed peace plan are entering a third day.

In a statement produced on Friday, Witkoff said two days of talks with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security council, had been “constructive”.

Witkoff and Umerov “agreed on the framework of security arrangements” and “discussed necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain a lasting peace”, their statement said without giving details.

The prospect of ending the war depended on Russia’s readiness to take “steps towards de-escalation and cessation of killing”, the statement added.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

KENYA US RELATIONS

Ruto hails Washington engagement with Trump as watershed moment

President William Ruto described his Washington talks with US President Donald Trump as a watershed moment. The visit secured a historic $1.6bn Kenya–US Health...

21 hours ago

World

Putin says Russia ready to supply ‘uninterrupted’ fuel to India

Putin, speaking alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, questioned earlier why India should be punished for buying oil when the US itself...

2 days ago

Africa

They’ll spend a lot of time hugging each other: Trump on Kagame-Tshisekedi relations

In characteristic style, Trump remarked that Presidents Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi “spent a lot of time killing each other, and now they’re going...

2 days ago

Africa

DRC, Rwanda plan inaugural REIF Summit under US-backed deal

The DRC and Rwanda are preparing their first Regional Economic Integration Framework summit after a landmark US-backed peace agreement, paving the way for joint...

2 days ago

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Kenya abstains from UN vote compelling Russia to return abducted Ukrainian children

The abstention signals a subtle but notable shift in Nairobi’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, aligning with its newly approved foreign policy sessional paper,...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Russia vow to defend WWII legacy

Beijing and Moscow "updated each other and coordinated on issues related to Japan, reaching a high degree of consensus", the Foreign Ministry said in...

3 days ago

DIPLOMACY

United States assumes 2026 G20 Presidency as tiff with South Africa deepens

The annual G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, during the United States’ 250th anniversary year.

5 days ago

CHINA DAILY

European leaders reject Russia-Ukraine peace deal shaped without Ukrainians, Europeans – China Daily

Macron said Monday that any "peace plan" concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict could only be finalized with both Ukraine and Europe involved in negotiations.

5 days ago