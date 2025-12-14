Winnie Odinga defends aggressive leadership style in Pioneer Girls speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 — EALA MP Winnie Odinga has defended her outspoken leadership style, urging young women to stand firm in their beliefs and pursue their passions without fear of criticism.

Speaking during a visit to Pioneer Girls School, Odinga said society often conditions girls to be quiet and compliant, yet effective leadership requires courage and the willingness to speak up.

“Recently I spoke up and I was told I am disrespectful. I get in trouble for speaking the truth. But it is what it is. I will always be forthright,” she said, encouraging students to remain respectful while asserting their voices.

The legislator, who is the daughter of the late opposition leader Raila Odinga, also called on parents to support their children’s dreams and shield them from the dangers posed by unchecked social media use.

During the event, Pioneer Group Chairman Peter Munga moved to reassure parents and students that Pioneer Girls School remains fully operational and open to both new and continuing learners.

“Your children will be here in January and will continue studying here,” Munga said, urging parents to ignore misleading reports circulating on social media.

Reflecting on his journey as an education entrepreneur, Munga recalled visiting Jaramogi Oginga Odinga during his detention years and said the school continues to live up to its pioneering spirit.

He noted that Pioneer Girls School has trained at least 15 pilots, adding the institution is poised for even better days.

“As a pioneer, there will be no bumps as you fly.”