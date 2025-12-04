Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

In the Coast region, more than 65 percent of residents in Kilifi, Kwale, and Lamu counties lack formal land titles, leaving generations trapped as squatters on ancestral land/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya faces extreme land inequality. Could land value tax help curb hoarding?

A tiny 0.1 per cent of large-scale landholders control 39 per cent of agricultural land, while 98 per cent of smallholder farmers — averaging just 1.2 hectares — occupy only 46 per cent of farmed land.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 — Kenya’s most valuable resource — land — remains concentrated in the hands of a tiny elite, fueling inequality, food insecurity, and economic stagnation, a new Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) report has warned.

The report, “Who Owns Kenya?”, reveals that fewer than two per cent of Kenyans own more than half of all arable land.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A tiny 0.1 per cent of large-scale landholders control 39 per cent of agricultural land, while 98 per cent of smallholder farmers — averaging just 1.2 hectares — occupy only 46 per cent of farmed land.

KHRC warns that this extreme concentration depresses agricultural productivity, locks millions out of wealth-building opportunities, and exacerbates hunger.

Currently, 2.2 million Kenyans face acute food insecurity, with the country scoring 25 on the Global Hunger Index which is considered “serious.”

In the Coast region, more than 65 percent of residents in Kilifi, Kwale, and Lamu counties lack formal land titles, leaving generations trapped as squatters on ancestral land.

The three counties consistently perform below the national average in health, education, and income.

Debt burden shrinking govt spending on essential services: KHRC

Nairobi on the brink as budget cuts, pending bills cripple services

Negligible land taxes

KHRC noted land-based revenue remains negligible with land taxes contributing less than one per cent of revenue in most counties.

The commission noted the low revenue yield is worsened by outdated valuation rolls, political interference, and deliberate under-assessment of high-value properties in affluent areas such as Karen and Muthaiga in Nairobi, Diani in Kwale, and Mtwapa and Watamu in Kilifi.

To address this structural injustice, KHRC is urging the government to implement a progressive land value tax.

The commission noted that such a tax could curb land hoarding, stabilize land prices, encourage productive use, and raise up to Sh125 billion — nearly double the country’s current social protection budget.

“Kenya needs economic decisions that put people first, protect rights, and ensure fair distribution of national resources,” said KHRC Executive Director Davis Malombe during the launch.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Nairobi on the brink as budget cuts and pending bills cripple county services

KHRC warns that shrinking budgets, ballooning pending bills, and collapsing services in Nairobi County reflect a national economic crisis hurting millions of residents.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rising debt burden shrinking govt spending on essential services: KHRC

A new KHRC report warns that Kenya’s rising debt repayments and shrinking social budgets are depriving millions of access to health, education, and social...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki directs Wahome to deliver Supreme Court title deed by Christmas

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki directs Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome to allocate the Supreme Court its title deed before Christmas.

November 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic Bishops call for urgent review of revised cybercrime, land laws

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has urged an urgent review of the new Cybercrimes and Land laws, warning that they were passed in...

November 13, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Court suspends Sh20mn cyber harassment penalty in Cybercrime Act

The High Court in Nairobi has suspended Section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, which introduced fines of up to...

October 22, 2025

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Kigame, KHRC petition High Court to quash new Computer Misuse and Cyber-crimes law

The petition notes that this is especially dangerous in a country where human rights defenders, journalists, and activists have historically been abducted, tortured, or...

October 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Maina Kiai appointed KHRC Board Chairperson

KHRC described him as a distinguished and bold icon in the fight for justice.

August 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil society alliance sues Murkomen over ‘shoot to kill’ directive

The human rights watchdogs condemned Murkomen’s comments made on June 26 and 27, in which he issued “shoot to kill” instructions to security personnel...

July 2, 2025